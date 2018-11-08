For any given game, a college football player can get up to four comped tickets for family and friends. With a trip down to the Coliseum, former Mater Dei WR Nikko Remigio has a tall task ahead of him, seeing how many tickets he can barter out of his teammates to get everyone a spot.

"Last I heard it was 50," Remigio said about the head count, "and that was before they even said I was going to be playing a lot."

Injuries among the receiver core gave Remigio his first start a week ago for the Washington State game, he'd already taken up the punt returner role, but Kanawai Noa getting hurt during the Washington game meant the true freshman would be getting his first start in the Pallouse.

"That was something, it felt really good and that environment just made it 1000 times more special, it was a great feeling," Remigio noted, "just a couple tens of thousands more people there (than anything he'd experienced before), that will go down as one of my favorite games of all-time, even though it didn’t come out (right), that feeling was something I really enjoyed."

"He's really starting to take some steps," Beau Baldwin said Tuesday, "he played like a veteran."

That's been the read on the former four star wideout since he came out of Mater Dei. Justin Wilcox repeatedly called him 'polished.' Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney compared him to Noa during the recruiting cycle a year ago, and Remigio's taken it upon himself to learn from his older counterpart.

"In the film room, we actually sit right next to each other," Remigio said, "A lot of the times, it’ll just be him and I talking, side conversation while coach Edwards is going through film, like ‘oh you see this look, on this route, you can do this,’ and having him as a guy to help my game progress mentally is huge."

That's led him to a bigger role just in time to play against a trio of former teammates at Mater Dei. JT Daniels, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Solomon Tuliaupupu all played on last year's Mater Dei squad, one that was generally seen as the top high school team in the country, going 16-0 while stampeding their way to a California Open Division title.



"This is the one I’ve been waiting for all year," Remigio said, "I’ve already started to talk to the guys a little bit over at SC, they’re doing their trash talking, it’s a good time, it’ll be fun."

Remigio gave us a scouting report of the two guys he played extensively with, in Daniels and St. Brown, who're both starters for the Trojans.

"JT’s a very analytical player, he’ll analyze the field very well and he’ll make adjustments as needed on the spot," Remigio said, "and make audibles as needed. I know he’s been working on that at SC, he was working on that over the summer when we were working out. Amon is just going to be Amon, he’s going to try to be better and stronger than you, however he can be. It’ll be a lot of that."

For now, the Bears will need more from Remigio if Noa continues to be out, as that leaves only a handful of healthy receivers for the group. The true freshman has four receptions for 27 yards so far, and he's going to be needed to produce in front of his family for the Bears to end 15 years of misery against the Trojans.