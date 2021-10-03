Redshirt Tracker: Post-Washington State

A look at who has broken the 4 game redshirt barrier, with Cal five games in to the 2021 season

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 5 games played Marqez Bimage - 5 games played Trevon Clark - 5 games played Hicks, Bimage and Clark all passed the 4 game mark, with Hicks (5 tackles, .5 TFLs) and Clark (3 receptions, 55 yards) starting for the Bears. Bimage played his highest rep count at Cal, finishing with 2 tackles and .5 TFLs. Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 5 games played Christopher Brooks - 5 games played Both Remigio and Brooks played, with Remigio totaling 3 receptions for 11 yards, and Brooks recording 8 rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown Jamieson Sheahan - 5 games played Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He punted 6 times for 260 yards on the afternoon Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 5 games played Ray Woodie III - 5 games played Braxten Croteau - 5 games played Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, while Woodie played on special teams and defense. Croteau finished with two tackles and a QB hurry. Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 5 games played Justin Richard Baker - 5 games played Aidan Lee - 5 games played Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Collin Gamble - 5 games played Dejuan Butler - 0 games played Chris Street - 5 games played Damien Moore - 5 games played Trey Paster - 2 game played Isaiah Young - 0 games played Ashton Stredick - 1 game played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Mo Iosefa - 5 games played Andy Alfieri - 0 games played Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Jaedon Roberts - 5 games played Everett Johnson - 0 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Ricky Correia - 4 games played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 4 games played Ethan Saunders - 5 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Hunter, Baker, Lee, Gamble, Moore, Street, Paster, Iosefa, Roberts, Christakos, and Saunders all played for the Bears, with Gamble, Moore, Paster and Iosefa all getting starts. Street saw the most playing time he's seen on offense in a Cal uniform, with 8 carries for 51 yards to lead Cal in rushing.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 5 games played Keleki Latu - 5 game played Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 0 games played Derek Wilkins - 0 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 0 games played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played Nate Rutchena - 1 game played Femi Oladejo - 4 game played McKyle So'oto - 0 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 0 games played Jermaine Terry II - 3 game played Myles Williams - 0 games played Hearns and Latu are now over the five game redshirt line, with Oladejo coming up to it with his play on defense. Nate Rutchena also had his first appearance of the year, with an interception on his third play of the game.

