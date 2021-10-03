Redshirt Tracker: Post-Washington State
A look at who has broken the 4 game redshirt barrier, with Cal five games in to the 2021 season
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 5 games played
Marqez Bimage - 5 games played
Trevon Clark - 5 games played
Hicks, Bimage and Clark all passed the 4 game mark, with Hicks (5 tackles, .5 TFLs) and Clark (3 receptions, 55 yards) starting for the Bears. Bimage played his highest rep count at Cal, finishing with 2 tackles and .5 TFLs.
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
Seniors
Nikko Remigio - 5 games played
Christopher Brooks - 5 games played
Both Remigio and Brooks played, with Remigio totaling 3 receptions for 11 yards, and Brooks recording 8 rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown
Jamieson Sheahan - 5 games played
Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He punted 6 times for 260 yards on the afternoon
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Juniors
McKade Mettauer - 5 games played
Ray Woodie III - 5 games played
Braxten Croteau - 5 games played
Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, while Woodie played on special teams and defense. Croteau finished with two tackles and a QB hurry.
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Sophomores
Jeremiah Hunter - 5 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 5 games played
Aidan Lee - 5 games played
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Collin Gamble - 5 games played
Dejuan Butler - 0 games played
Chris Street - 5 games played
Damien Moore - 5 games played
Trey Paster - 2 game played
Isaiah Young - 0 games played
Ashton Stredick - 1 game played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Mo Iosefa - 5 games played
Andy Alfieri - 0 games played
Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 5 games played
Everett Johnson - 0 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Ricky Correia - 4 games played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 4 games played
Ethan Saunders - 5 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Hunter, Baker, Lee, Gamble, Moore, Street, Paster, Iosefa, Roberts, Christakos, and Saunders all played for the Bears, with Gamble, Moore, Paster and Iosefa all getting starts. Street saw the most playing time he's seen on offense in a Cal uniform, with 8 carries for 51 yards to lead Cal in rushing.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 5 games played
Keleki Latu - 5 game played
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Nate Rutchena - 1 game played
Femi Oladejo - 4 game played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 3 game played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Hearns and Latu are now over the five game redshirt line, with Oladejo coming up to it with his play on defense. Nate Rutchena also had his first appearance of the year, with an interception on his third play of the game.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard