 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Washington State
Redshirt Tracker: Post-Washington State

A look at who has broken the 4 game redshirt barrier, with Cal five games in to the 2021 season

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 5 games played

Marqez Bimage - 5 games played

Trevon Clark - 5 games played

Hicks, Bimage and Clark all passed the 4 game mark, with Hicks (5 tackles, .5 TFLs) and Clark (3 receptions, 55 yards) starting for the Bears. Bimage played his highest rep count at Cal, finishing with 2 tackles and .5 TFLs.

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

Seniors

Nikko Remigio - 5 games played

Christopher Brooks - 5 games played

Both Remigio and Brooks played, with Remigio totaling 3 receptions for 11 yards, and Brooks recording 8 rushes for 40 yards and a touchdown

Jamieson Sheahan - 5 games played

Sheahan has told Cal reporters that he plans on returning for the 2022 season, using his COVID year of eligibility. He punted 6 times for 260 yards on the afternoon

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 5 games played

Ray Woodie III - 5 games played

Braxten Croteau - 5 games played

Mettauer and Croteau got starts for the Bears, while Woodie played on special teams and defense. Croteau finished with two tackles and a QB hurry.

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Sophomores

Jeremiah Hunter - 5 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 5 games played

Aidan Lee - 5 games played

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Collin Gamble - 5 games played

Dejuan Butler - 0 games played

Chris Street - 5 games played

Damien Moore - 5 games played

Trey Paster - 2 game played

Isaiah Young - 0 games played

Ashton Stredick - 1 game played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Mo Iosefa - 5 games played

Andy Alfieri - 0 games played

Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 5 games played

Everett Johnson - 0 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Ricky Correia - 4 games played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 4 games played

Ethan Saunders - 5 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Hunter, Baker, Lee, Gamble, Moore, Street, Paster, Iosefa, Roberts, Christakos, and Saunders all played for the Bears, with Gamble, Moore, Paster and Iosefa all getting starts. Street saw the most playing time he's seen on offense in a Cal uniform, with 8 carries for 51 yards to lead Cal in rushing.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 5 games played

Keleki Latu - 5 game played

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Nate Rutchena - 1 game played

Femi Oladejo - 4 game played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 3 game played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Hearns and Latu are now over the five game redshirt line, with Oladejo coming up to it with his play on defense. Nate Rutchena also had his first appearance of the year, with an interception on his third play of the game.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

{{ article.author_name }}