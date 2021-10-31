 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Oregon State
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-31 12:56:22 -0500') }} football

Redshirt Tracker: Post-Oregon State

Trace Travers
Looking at who can still redshirt for the Bears after eight games of the 2021 season, in the wake of a 39-25 win over Oregon State Saturday night.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 8 games played

Marqez Bimage - 8 games played

Trevon Clark - 8 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 0 games played

All three of Cal's super seniors who have played came up big for the Bears. Hicks led the team in tackles with 8, and his fourth quarter interception allowed Cal to grind out the last few minutes of clock to close out a 39-25 win. Bimage forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of the game to set up Cal's first touchdown, while Clark had five receptions for 90 yards and a score, with all five of his catches going for either a first down or a touchdown.

Justin Wilcox told media last week that Bimage is working to potentially get a waiver to play in 2022, with the decision 'being in the hands of the NCAA.'

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit

Nikko Remigio - 8 games played

Christopher Brooks - 8 games played

Jamieson Sheahan - 8 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played

Remigio caught two passes for the Bears in the win, while Brooks got the start at running back, rushed 20 times for 83 yards, and caught two touchdown passes. Sheahan punted 3 times for 133 yards, a 44.3 yard average. Sheahan has said he will return for the Bears in 2022, as both Brooks and Remigio also can return with their COVID year of eligibility.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 8 games played

Ray Woodie III - 7 games played

Braxten Croteau - 8 games played

Under The Four Game Limit

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Mettauer and Croteau started, with Croteau recording two tackles on the afternoon. Woodie saw time on special teams units for the Bears.

Sophomores

Over the Four Game Limit

Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 7 games played

Aidan Lee - 8 games played

Collin Gamble - 8 games played

Chris Street - 7 games played

Damien Moore - 8 games played

Mo Iosefa - 7 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 8 games played

Ricky Correia - 7 games played

Ethan Saunders - 8 games played

Trey Paster - 5 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Dejuan Butler - 1 games played

Isaiah Young - 3 games played

Ashton Stredick - 2 game played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Andy Alfieri - 1 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Everett Johnson - 2 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Tommy Christakos - 4 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Moore had his second career 100-yard performance, 111 yards with 56 of those coming on a final run in the fourth quarter, while Hunter (2 catches for 57 yards), Baker and Street saw time on offense. Roberts got his first career start and didn't record a sack. Collin Gamble started but got hurt after a tackle, which led to Isaiah Young's first major appearance at corner. Young impressed, with four pass breakups, one leading to an interception. Saunders and Correia both came in on defense, with Paster starting (getting his first career sack) and Aidan Lee seeing time on special teams.

Mo Iosefa was ruled out prior to the game for undisclosed reasons.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 7 games played

Femi Oladejo - 7 games played

Keleki Latu - 8 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 5 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 0 games played

Derek Wilkins - 0 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 0 games played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

Nate Rutchena - 4 games played

McKyle So'oto - 0 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 0 games played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

Jermaine Terry officially went over the four game mark, making appearances on special teams units, while Oladejo got his first ever start in place of Iosefa. Hearns and Latu came in for the Bears on their respective sides of the ball, with Hearns putting up four tackles.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

DL Brett Johnson

DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

