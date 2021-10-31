Redshirt Tracker: Post-Oregon State
Looking at who can still redshirt for the Bears after eight games of the 2021 season, in the wake of a 39-25 win over Oregon State Saturday night.
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 8 games played
Marqez Bimage - 8 games played
Trevon Clark - 8 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 0 games played
All three of Cal's super seniors who have played came up big for the Bears. Hicks led the team in tackles with 8, and his fourth quarter interception allowed Cal to grind out the last few minutes of clock to close out a 39-25 win. Bimage forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of the game to set up Cal's first touchdown, while Clark had five receptions for 90 yards and a score, with all five of his catches going for either a first down or a touchdown.
Justin Wilcox told media last week that Bimage is working to potentially get a waiver to play in 2022, with the decision 'being in the hands of the NCAA.'
Seniors
Over the Four Game Limit
Nikko Remigio - 8 games played
Christopher Brooks - 8 games played
Jamieson Sheahan - 8 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played
Remigio caught two passes for the Bears in the win, while Brooks got the start at running back, rushed 20 times for 83 yards, and caught two touchdown passes. Sheahan punted 3 times for 133 yards, a 44.3 yard average. Sheahan has said he will return for the Bears in 2022, as both Brooks and Remigio also can return with their COVID year of eligibility.
Juniors
McKade Mettauer - 8 games played
Ray Woodie III - 7 games played
Braxten Croteau - 8 games played
Under The Four Game Limit
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Mettauer and Croteau started, with Croteau recording two tackles on the afternoon. Woodie saw time on special teams units for the Bears.
Sophomores
Over the Four Game Limit
Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 7 games played
Aidan Lee - 8 games played
Collin Gamble - 8 games played
Chris Street - 7 games played
Damien Moore - 8 games played
Mo Iosefa - 7 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 8 games played
Ricky Correia - 7 games played
Ethan Saunders - 8 games played
Trey Paster - 5 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Dejuan Butler - 1 games played
Isaiah Young - 3 games played
Ashton Stredick - 2 game played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Andy Alfieri - 1 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Everett Johnson - 2 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Tommy Christakos - 4 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Moore had his second career 100-yard performance, 111 yards with 56 of those coming on a final run in the fourth quarter, while Hunter (2 catches for 57 yards), Baker and Street saw time on offense. Roberts got his first career start and didn't record a sack. Collin Gamble started but got hurt after a tackle, which led to Isaiah Young's first major appearance at corner. Young impressed, with four pass breakups, one leading to an interception. Saunders and Correia both came in on defense, with Paster starting (getting his first career sack) and Aidan Lee seeing time on special teams.
Mo Iosefa was ruled out prior to the game for undisclosed reasons.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 7 games played
Femi Oladejo - 7 games played
Keleki Latu - 8 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 5 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 0 games played
Derek Wilkins - 0 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 0 games played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
Nate Rutchena - 4 games played
McKyle So'oto - 0 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 0 games played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
Jermaine Terry officially went over the four game mark, making appearances on special teams units, while Oladejo got his first ever start in place of Iosefa. Hearns and Latu came in for the Bears on their respective sides of the ball, with Hearns putting up four tackles.
Out for the Year, Will Redshirt
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard
DL Brett Johnson
DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played