Redshirt Tracker: Post-Oregon State

Looking at who can still redshirt for the Bears after eight games of the 2021 season, in the wake of a 39-25 win over Oregon State Saturday night.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 8 games played Marqez Bimage - 8 games played Trevon Clark - 8 games played Under the Four Game Limit Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 0 games played All three of Cal's super seniors who have played came up big for the Bears. Hicks led the team in tackles with 8, and his fourth quarter interception allowed Cal to grind out the last few minutes of clock to close out a 39-25 win. Bimage forced and recovered a fumble on the first play of the game to set up Cal's first touchdown, while Clark had five receptions for 90 yards and a score, with all five of his catches going for either a first down or a touchdown. Justin Wilcox told media last week that Bimage is working to potentially get a waiver to play in 2022, with the decision 'being in the hands of the NCAA.'

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit Nikko Remigio - 8 games played Christopher Brooks - 8 games played Jamieson Sheahan - 8 games played Under the Four Game Limit Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 0 games played Remigio caught two passes for the Bears in the win, while Brooks got the start at running back, rushed 20 times for 83 yards, and caught two touchdown passes. Sheahan punted 3 times for 133 yards, a 44.3 yard average. Sheahan has said he will return for the Bears in 2022, as both Brooks and Remigio also can return with their COVID year of eligibility.

Juniors

McKade Mettauer - 8 games played Ray Woodie III - 7 games played Braxten Croteau - 8 games played Under The Four Game Limit Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played Mettauer and Croteau started, with Croteau recording two tackles on the afternoon. Woodie saw time on special teams units for the Bears.

Sophomores

Over the Four Game Limit Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played Justin Richard Baker - 7 games played Aidan Lee - 8 games played Collin Gamble - 8 games played Chris Street - 7 games played Damien Moore - 8 games played Mo Iosefa - 7 games played Jaedon Roberts - 8 games played Ricky Correia - 7 games played Ethan Saunders - 8 games played Trey Paster - 5 games played Under the Four Game Limit Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Dejuan Butler - 1 games played Isaiah Young - 3 games played Ashton Stredick - 2 game played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Andy Alfieri - 1 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Everett Johnson - 2 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Tommy Christakos - 4 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Moore had his second career 100-yard performance, 111 yards with 56 of those coming on a final run in the fourth quarter, while Hunter (2 catches for 57 yards), Baker and Street saw time on offense. Roberts got his first career start and didn't record a sack. Collin Gamble started but got hurt after a tackle, which led to Isaiah Young's first major appearance at corner. Young impressed, with four pass breakups, one leading to an interception. Saunders and Correia both came in on defense, with Paster starting (getting his first career sack) and Aidan Lee seeing time on special teams. Mo Iosefa was ruled out prior to the game for undisclosed reasons.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 7 games played Femi Oladejo - 7 games played Keleki Latu - 8 games played Jermaine Terry II - 5 games played Under the Four Game Limit Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 0 games played Derek Wilkins - 0 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 0 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 0 games played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played Nate Rutchena - 4 games played McKyle So'oto - 0 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 0 games played Myles Williams - 0 games played Jermaine Terry officially went over the four game mark, making appearances on special teams units, while Oladejo got his first ever start in place of Iosefa. Hearns and Latu came in for the Bears on their respective sides of the ball, with Hearns putting up four tackles.

Out for the Year, Will Redshirt