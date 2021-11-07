 Cal Football Redshirt Tracker: Post-Arizona
Redshirt Tracker: Post Arizona

In the wake of Cal's loss to Arizna, we're taking a look at who can still redshirt among Cal's roster.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 9 games played

Marqez Bimage - 9 games played

Trevon Clark - 9 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Nico Ramos - 0 games played

Ryan Glover - 1 game played

This week saw Hicks, Bimage, Clark and Glover all start for the Bears, with Glover getting the start at quarterback due to Chase Garbers being stuck in COVID-19 protocol.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit

Nikko Remigio - 8 games played

Christopher Brooks - 9 games played

Jamieson Sheahan - 9 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Sami Nazzal - 0 games played

Aaron Maldonado - 1 games played

Brooks started for the Bears, with Sheahan possibly being Cal's most effective player on the day. Maldonado played for the first time all season on defense, as the Bears needed defensive linemen without a number of key players.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit

McKade Mettauer - 9 games played

Ray Woodie III - 8 games played

Braxten Croteau - 9 games played

Under The Four Game Limit

Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played

Mettauer started, while Woodie and Croteau played on defense for a shorthanded roster.

Sophomores

Over the Four Game Limit

Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played

Justin Richard Baker - 8 games played

Aidan Lee - 8 games played

Collin Gamble - 8 games played

Chris Street - 7 games played

Damien Moore - 9 games played

Mo Iosefa - 7 games played

Jaedon Roberts - 8 games played

Ricky Correia - 7 games played

Ethan Saunders - 9 games played

Trey Paster - 5 games played

Tommy Christakos - 5 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played

Zach Johnson - 0 games played

Dejuan Butler - 1 games played

Isaiah Young - 4 games played

Ashton Stredick - 3 games played

Grant Daley - 0 games played

Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played

Jake Muller - 1 game played

Andy Alfieri - 1 games played

Colin Hamilton - 0 games played

Colin Moroney - 0 games played

Everett Johnson - 3 games played

Ender Aguilar - 0 games played

Mason Mangum - 1 game played

Carter Lynch - 0 games played

Evan McLurkin - 0 games played

Baker, Moore, Christakos, Saunders, Young, Stredick and Everett Johnson all saw playing time Saturday, with Johnson, Young, and Saunders all getting their first starts. Christakos passed the five game redshirt mark with his appearance.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 8 games played

Femi Oladejo - 7 games played

Keleki Latu - 8 games played

Jermaine Terry II - 5 games played

Nate Rutchena - 5 games played

Under the Four Game Limit

Mavin Anderson - 1 game played

Akili Calhoun - 1 games played

Derek Wilkins - 1 games played

Kai Millner - 0 games played

Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played

J. Michael Sturdivant - 1 games played

Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played

Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played

Hunter Barth - 1 game played

Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played

Trond Grizzell - 0 games played

McKyle So'oto - 1 games played

Jake Arguello - 0 games played

Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played

Ryan Lange - 0 games played

Bastian Swinney - 1 games played

Myles Williams - 0 games played

A number of true freshmen made their first appearances, with Akili Calhoun, Derek Wilkins, Bastian Swinney, Hunter Barth, J. Michael Sturdivant, Beaux Tagaloa and McKyle So'oto made their first appearances, as Swinney made his first career start at center.

Out for the Year

OLB Patrick Hisatake

OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

OL Dylan Jemtegaard

DL Brett Johnson

DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played

