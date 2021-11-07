Redshirt Tracker: Post Arizona

In the wake of Cal's loss to Arizna, we're taking a look at who can still redshirt among Cal's roster.

Super Seniors

Elijah Hicks - 9 games played Marqez Bimage - 9 games played Trevon Clark - 9 games played Under the Four Game Limit Nico Ramos - 0 games played Ryan Glover - 1 game played This week saw Hicks, Bimage, Clark and Glover all start for the Bears, with Glover getting the start at quarterback due to Chase Garbers being stuck in COVID-19 protocol.

Seniors

Over the Four Game Limit Nikko Remigio - 8 games played Christopher Brooks - 9 games played Jamieson Sheahan - 9 games played Under the Four Game Limit Sami Nazzal - 0 games played Aaron Maldonado - 1 games played Brooks started for the Bears, with Sheahan possibly being Cal's most effective player on the day. Maldonado played for the first time all season on defense, as the Bears needed defensive linemen without a number of key players.

Juniors

Over the Four Game Limit McKade Mettauer - 9 games played Ray Woodie III - 8 games played Braxten Croteau - 9 games played Under The Four Game Limit Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played Mettauer started, while Woodie and Croteau played on defense for a shorthanded roster.

Sophomores

Over the Four Game Limit Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played Justin Richard Baker - 8 games played Aidan Lee - 8 games played Collin Gamble - 8 games played Chris Street - 7 games played Damien Moore - 9 games played Mo Iosefa - 7 games played Jaedon Roberts - 8 games played Ricky Correia - 7 games played Ethan Saunders - 9 games played Trey Paster - 5 games played Tommy Christakos - 5 games played Under the Four Game Limit Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played Zach Johnson - 0 games played Dejuan Butler - 1 games played Isaiah Young - 4 games played Ashton Stredick - 3 games played Grant Daley - 0 games played Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played Jake Muller - 1 game played Andy Alfieri - 1 games played Colin Hamilton - 0 games played Colin Moroney - 0 games played Everett Johnson - 3 games played Ender Aguilar - 0 games played Mason Mangum - 1 game played Carter Lynch - 0 games played Evan McLurkin - 0 games played Baker, Moore, Christakos, Saunders, Young, Stredick and Everett Johnson all saw playing time Saturday, with Johnson, Young, and Saunders all getting their first starts. Christakos passed the five game redshirt mark with his appearance.

Freshmen

Lu-Magia Hearns III - 8 games played Femi Oladejo - 7 games played Keleki Latu - 8 games played Jermaine Terry II - 5 games played Nate Rutchena - 5 games played Under the Four Game Limit Mavin Anderson - 1 game played Akili Calhoun - 1 games played Derek Wilkins - 1 games played Kai Millner - 0 games played Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played J. Michael Sturdivant - 1 games played Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played Hunter Barth - 1 game played Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played Trond Grizzell - 0 games played McKyle So'oto - 1 games played Jake Arguello - 0 games played Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played Ryan Lange - 0 games played Bastian Swinney - 1 games played Myles Williams - 0 games played A number of true freshmen made their first appearances, with Akili Calhoun, Derek Wilkins, Bastian Swinney, Hunter Barth, J. Michael Sturdivant, Beaux Tagaloa and McKyle So'oto made their first appearances, as Swinney made his first career start at center.

Out for the Year