Redshirt Tracker: Post Arizona
In the wake of Cal's loss to Arizna, we're taking a look at who can still redshirt among Cal's roster.
Super Seniors
Elijah Hicks - 9 games played
Marqez Bimage - 9 games played
Trevon Clark - 9 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Nico Ramos - 0 games played
Ryan Glover - 1 game played
This week saw Hicks, Bimage, Clark and Glover all start for the Bears, with Glover getting the start at quarterback due to Chase Garbers being stuck in COVID-19 protocol.
Seniors
Over the Four Game Limit
Nikko Remigio - 8 games played
Christopher Brooks - 9 games played
Jamieson Sheahan - 9 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Sami Nazzal - 0 games played
Aaron Maldonado - 1 games played
Brooks started for the Bears, with Sheahan possibly being Cal's most effective player on the day. Maldonado played for the first time all season on defense, as the Bears needed defensive linemen without a number of key players.
Juniors
Over the Four Game Limit
McKade Mettauer - 9 games played
Ray Woodie III - 8 games played
Braxten Croteau - 9 games played
Under The Four Game Limit
Christopher Abbes III - 0 games played
Mettauer started, while Woodie and Croteau played on defense for a shorthanded roster.
Sophomores
Over the Four Game Limit
Jeremiah Hunter - 8 games played
Justin Richard Baker - 8 games played
Aidan Lee - 8 games played
Collin Gamble - 8 games played
Chris Street - 7 games played
Damien Moore - 9 games played
Mo Iosefa - 7 games played
Jaedon Roberts - 8 games played
Ricky Correia - 7 games played
Ethan Saunders - 9 games played
Trey Paster - 5 games played
Tommy Christakos - 5 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Tyson McWilliams - 0 games played
Zach Johnson - 0 games played
Dejuan Butler - 1 games played
Isaiah Young - 4 games played
Ashton Stredick - 3 games played
Grant Daley - 0 games played
Ronan Donnelly - 0 games played
Jake Muller - 1 game played
Andy Alfieri - 1 games played
Colin Hamilton - 0 games played
Colin Moroney - 0 games played
Everett Johnson - 3 games played
Ender Aguilar - 0 games played
Mason Mangum - 1 game played
Carter Lynch - 0 games played
Evan McLurkin - 0 games played
Baker, Moore, Christakos, Saunders, Young, Stredick and Everett Johnson all saw playing time Saturday, with Johnson, Young, and Saunders all getting their first starts. Christakos passed the five game redshirt mark with his appearance.
Freshmen
Lu-Magia Hearns III - 8 games played
Femi Oladejo - 7 games played
Keleki Latu - 8 games played
Jermaine Terry II - 5 games played
Nate Rutchena - 5 games played
Under the Four Game Limit
Mavin Anderson - 1 game played
Akili Calhoun - 1 games played
Derek Wilkins - 1 games played
Kai Millner - 0 games played
Blake DeBisschop - 0 games played
J. Michael Sturdivant - 1 games played
Fatu Iosefa - 0 games played
Kaleb Higgins - 0 games played
Hunter Barth - 1 game played
Jeffrey Johnson - 0 games played
Trond Grizzell - 0 games played
McKyle So'oto - 1 games played
Jake Arguello - 0 games played
Ieremia Ieremia - 0 games played
Ryan Lange - 0 games played
Bastian Swinney - 1 games played
Myles Williams - 0 games played
A number of true freshmen made their first appearances, with Akili Calhoun, Derek Wilkins, Bastian Swinney, Hunter Barth, J. Michael Sturdivant, Beaux Tagaloa and McKyle So'oto made their first appearances, as Swinney made his first career start at center.
Out for the Year
OLB Patrick Hisatake
OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr
OL Dylan Jemtegaard
DL Brett Johnson
DL Stanley McKenzie - 4 games played