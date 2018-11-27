On Monday night, Cal men’s basketball defeated the Santa Clara Broncos by the final score of 78-66. Sophomore guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson (15 points & 4 steals) and freshman guard Matt Bradley (15 points) led the way for Cal while freshman guard Trey Wertz (16 points) led the way for Santa Clara. Cal improves to 2-3 on the season while Santa Clara falls to 1-5.

“I’m very happy to get the win first and foremost”, Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “I’m really proud of my guys of the way they responded when they cut it to one. Matt Bradley stepped up and made some plays. Young guy, freshman, stepping up and making some plays. For 40 minutes while Juhwan Harris-Dyson was in the game, he was spectacular. He was what we’ve been waiting to see from him. Defensively he was a beast. He picked his shots, he got the shots that he wanted. He goes 7-8 from the field and it was really really good to see him back in form and giving us that spark off the bench. And the guys to rally and be a team in that last five minutes to build back the lead. And so, I was very happy. I feel like we grew up today.”

Cal got off to a really strong start in this game, leading 14-0 before Santa Clara finally got on the scoreboard. Everyone got in on the action early with Darius McNeill, Andre Kelly, Paris Austin, and Juhwan Harris-Dyson all scoring. Cal was noticeably more intense on defense and it paid off due to Santa Clara’s 2-12 shooting to start the game.

“I mean the game plan was to get after them,” Juhwan Harris-Dyson said about their defensive intensity early on. “That was the game plan. Put pressure on them. We watched some film that showed that they didn’t like pressure and we just came out aggressive. Just trying to get steals, stops, because that leads to our transition and that’s what makes it fun for us.”

After Cal led 14-2 with 11:58 to go in the first half, Santa Clara finally came alive a little bit. Keshawn Justice and Josip Vrankic got some buckets to drop, allowing their team to play looser. Cal took a solid 31-19 lead into halftime, but it was clear that Santa Clara wasn’t about to go down without at least showing up for work.

Both Juhwan Harris-Dyson and Andre Kelly had 8 points at the half while Cal as a team was shooting 13-28 (46.4%) from the field. Cal made it an effort to play at a faster tempo and get out on the break, scoring 19 of their 31 first half points off 14 turnovers, 9 of which were steals.

“I was very very happy with the first 12 minutes to start the game”, Wyking Jones said of his team’s early defensive intensity. “Our defensive discipline, energy, execution I thought was as good as I’ve seen in a while from us.”

During the second half, Santa Clara slowly but surely chipped away at the lead that Cal had built in the first half. With 7:03 to go in the second half, Santa Clara cut it all the way down to one point. With a 53-52 lead, Cal could have caved, but instead they found the resolve to not let their hard work go to waste. Andre Kelly got to the foul line to give Cal a 54-52 lead and then Matt Bradley went to the line to put Cal up 56-52. From there, Cal was able to slowly build up their lead, never letting Santa Clara go ahead.

While it was a team effort to stave off Santa Clara’s second half run, it was Matt Bradley who came to the rescue, scoring five quick points to put Cal up 66-58 with 3:08 to go. Bradley was not only getting things going on offense. He was also getting things going on defense, meeting 6’11” center Zeke Richards at the rim for the stuff. Bradley was called for the foul and a technical foul afterwards in the heat of battle, but that moment was still the exclamation on what was a superb game for him.

“It felt really good”, Bradley said about his second half surge. “I kinda had a slow start and I got into foul trouble early in the game and throughout the game. So, that last little stretch I felt really good and I felt really confident getting a bucket and scoring in that little stretch. Yeah, I felt really good, though.

"Kinda observing from the sideline, I kinda saw they’re a really good defensive team, but they’re kinda soft. Like getting to the rim, like Juhwan did, he was getting to the rim really well. I felt like that’s what I needed to add, too. And they were sagging off of us, they didn’t really trust our jump shot. But, yeah I don’t know that little stretch I just kinda zoned out and played hard.”

After Bradley got those five quick points, Cal was able to calm down, get the lead back into double digits and walk away with a 78-66 victory. Things got closer than they would have liked, but to Cal’s credit, they got the job done in the end. What was noticeable for Cal was the way in which they went back and forth from attacking the rim and settling for perimeter jumpers. When they went to the rim and worked the ball inside, that was when good things happened.

“I think we get kinda comfortable in settling a little bit and shots aren’t falling sometimes”, Matt Bradley said about what accounted for this back and forth play. “So, I think we just have to transition to, we gotta get to the rim and then it opens up our outside game. So, we start attacking and I think that’d be best and then hopefully we can push it out further. ”

As Wyking Jones said in his opening statement, this game was all about growth and maturity. A year ago, Cal probably would have lost a game after letting their opponents get back in the game. This time around, they stuck together and found a way to pull it out.

“A ton, a ton of development,” Jones said of the changes he’s seen in his team. “It just comes with those guys trusting each other and having each other’s back and that’s what we’ve been preaching all week. We’ve been seeing too much this season where it’s one on one defense where guys aren’t coming to help each other. It just seems like guys are getting beat off the bounce and nobody’s there to help or step up. We saw them do that tonight. The zone helped us tonight, they kinda figured out the man, they kinda figured out where they could get shots and once we went into the zone it really helped us.”

Up next for Cal is a road game at St. Mary’s on Saturday, December 1st. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on ESPNU following the Big Game.