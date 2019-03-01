On Thursday, Cal men’s basketball upset #25 Washington 76-73 at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. Darius McNeill (19 points) and Connor Vanover (18 points & 7 rebounds) led the way for the Golden Bears while David Crisp (32 points) was the top performer for the Huskies. Cal improves to 6-22 overall and 1-15 in the Pac-12 while Washington falls to 22-6 overall and 13-2 in the Pac-12.

“I’m just so happy for my guys and my staff to get a huge win over a really really good team,” Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “The last two days in practice, the guys have for some reason, they’ve been extra affectionate with each other. Our huddles have been tighter than they’ve ever been, just a ton of high fives, just a ton of them loving each other to the point where my assistants are coming up to me going what’s going on? What is going on? What’s in the air right now where these guys are loving each other more than ever since all season?

“That gave me a little bit of an indication that they would come out and play well tonight and so my challenge to them before the game was let’s hunt plays, not shots. Let’s hunt to make the right play whether it’s for yourself to get a shot or for somebody else to get a shot. They a hundred percent came out and did that. When you see 22 assists on 30 field goals. That’s just epitome of sharing the ball and doing what it takes to get a good look, a good shot for us. Anytime you can come out of a game and feel like every single player that played for you tonight gave you something and extended himself and left it all out on the floor, it’s a great feeling. Usually it results in a win and so we were able to get a win because everybody gave us something. Everybody gave us something.”

After finally getting this monkey off their back, it was sheer jubilation and joy in the Cal locker room after the game. After having so many losses, Cal felt like they finally got their due reward for persevering and never giving up.

“It was great,” Jones said of the locker room atmosphere. “I’m soaking wet because they doused me with water. We had a good time in there celebrating the win. And like I said, I’m just so happy for the guys because they’ve gone through this losing streak and we’ve all stayed positive. We’ve all continued to work, scratch, and claw and we’ve gotten close so many times. For them to get a win tonight over a really really good team, it just means a lot for us.”

“It was about time,” Vanover said of the win. “We knew we had it in us. We just had to find it. It took a while, but I think that now moving forward we can have a clear head about if we can beat Washington, why not everybody else?”

Washington got off to a strong start in this game, leading 16-10 with 14:17 to go in the half. David Crisp (8 points) and Jaylen Nowell (6 points) had the hot hand early for Washington while Connor Vanover (6 points) was in a nice groove for Cal.

Rather than letting Washington extend their lead, Cal did a good job of fighting back, getting the game tied 24-24 with 9:44 to go in the half. McNeill started to get things going for with 9 points on 3-4 shooting from the field while Cal as a whole was shooting 9-15 from the field. Crisp was up to 13 points on 5-6 shooting from the field while Washington as a whole was shooting 9-14 from the field.

With 8:59 to go in the half, Washington head coach Mike Hopkins called time out with the game tied 27-27. He was clearly upset at his team’s performance and was hoping that he would be able to fire his guys up and get them back on the right track. Unfortunately for Hopkins, his timeout did not have the desired effect. Cal would take a 38-32 lead with 4:31 to go in the half as McNeill continued to get into a groove with 12 points on 4-5 shooting from the field.

With 3:03 left in the half, Cal extended their lead 42-34 as Vanover was up to 12 points. Cal had made their last six shots and really started to click offensively. With 57.9 to go in the half, Cal was up 45-39 as McNeill was now up to 15 points. Crisp in turn had 18 points for Washington, doing all he could to keep his team alive. Rather than finishing the half strong, Cal allowed Washington to come back to life as Crisp would knock down a 3-pointer to cut their lead to one point (45-44) at halftime, giving him 21 points.

The 2nd half started out as a back and forth affair as Washington led 52-51 with 14:24 to go. Cal allowed a couple of easy baskets in transition while Justice Sueing started to get in on the action, getting the first of what would be a couple of put back slams for him. With 11:56 to go, Cal was up 58-55, hanging tough after a nice jumper from Grant Anticevich. McNeill was up to 18 points while Crisp was going wild with 27 points.

Cal would continue to extend their lead to seven points (67-60) with 8:58 to go after a huge 3-pointer from Sueing, who was up to 12 points on 5-6 shooting from the field. Washington was now in serious trouble, needing to turn things around quick. Washington would start to slowly chip away at Cal’s lead, trailing 67-62 with 7:29 to go after Nowell was up to 15 points with a pretty floater. Vanover was up to 16 points for Cal, continuing to stay in a good flow. Cal had been in this type of position before. The question was could they avoid the collapse.

“They kept their composure,” Jones said. “We turned it over a couple times late, they did as well. The guys just continued to believe more than anything. Connor continues to shine and kinda give us all a preview of how good he can be. Juhwan made some great defensive plays. Everybody gave us something. Darius shot the ball. Everybody gave us something that played tonight, so that’s what was key to us getting the win tonight.”

It looked like Cal would once again fall apart as Nowell scored five quick points to tie the game up 71-71 with 4:36 to go. Nowell looked motivated and determined to not let his team lose this game. Cal was going to have to dig deep if they were going to pull it out. To Cal’s credit, they responded appropriately as Vanover hit a shot to give them a 73-71 lead with 3:04 to go. It was Vanover’s 18th point of the night, all of which had been scored inside the arc, a rarity for him.

“We told each other that we going to stay together,” Paris Austin said. “And we just wanted to defend and rebound. And once we got the ball, slow the clock down, once we seen that we had the lead with around 3 minutes left, we just wanted to make sure we defended.”

With 1:44 to go, Cal had a 74-73 lead. Nowell dived on the floor and tried to call timeout when Washington didn’t have any left. Fortunately for him, the refs instead called a jump ball, giving the ball back to Cal, but avoiding a technical foul in the process.

With 33.2 to go, it was the same score as Cal once again had the ball. Paris Austin would get fouled with 23 seconds to go and make both foul shots, giving Cal a 76-73 lead. McNeill would get a chance to ice the game for good with a one-and-one, but he missed his free throw as it was rebounded by Noah Dickerson. Nowell would miss what would have a been a game tying 3-pointer, but fortunately for Washington, they would get one more crack at it with 1.4 seconds to go after the officials determined that the ball still belonged to them after it had initially been awarded to Cal. Crisp heaved up one last prayer for Washington and it did not drop, giving Cal their first win of Pac-12 play by a final score of 76-73.

“What was different is we really did a great job on the defensive end in the second half,” Jones said of what was different from their previous game against Washington. “The challenge has always been ok, we do a great job defensively in the first and then the defense goes away from our bench and we have a decline in our defense. The defense was actually better in the second half. They shot 55 percent in the first half and they shot 42 in the second half and so we were able to make defensive plays and huge rebound by Justice. The numbers won’t show it, but he made some really really key plays for us. Two offensive rebounds and the big defensive rebound at the end, three in the corner, I think he really stepped up and did a great job leading us tonight.

“Paris gets nine assists. He a hundred percent does his job. That’s the challenge for him every night is just run the team. Make sure that everybody, that we can utilize the guys that can score, and he did a great job with that tonight.”

For Cal, this win is obviously huge as it helps them validate what they’ve been saying all season long. That a win is coming and that if they stick together, good things will happen. Cal showed growth tonight in that they didn’t collapse down the stretch and found a way to close out a very tough opponent. On top of that, they did a great job sharing the ball, finishing with 22 assists. The next step for Cal will be to ride this wave into a win over Washington State on Saturday before finishing up the season at Stanford next Thursday.

“I say we’ve done, about probably everything wrong in the past couple of games where we give up a lead, like with the last five minutes,” Sueing said. “So, going into this game we were used to having that close intense matchup and we just made it a thing to just make sure we huddle, make sure we stay together and that we just fight to the end that we have to get a stop and convert on offense and we pulled it together.”

As for Washington, this loss stings like rubbing alcohol over a fresh wound. They finally received some validation by getting ranked in the top 25 only to lose to the worst team in the worst major conference in college basketball. If they don’t win the Pac-12 tournament, they’ll have to sweat it out on Selection Sunday all because of this loss. That’s how catastrophic this is for them.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Saturday against Washington State. That game will tipoff at 4:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.