On Saturday, Cal men’s basketball fell to Oregon State by a final score of 79-71. Despite getting within one point in the final minutes, Cal once again was unable to get across the finish line. Ethan Thompson (23 points) and his older brother Stephen Thompson, Jr. (21 points) led the way for the Beavers while Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing each had 16 points for the Golden Bears. Oregon State improves to 15-8 overall and 7-4 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 5-18 overall and 0-11 in the Pac-12.

Oregon State got out to an early 11-8 lead with 15:10 to go in the 1st half as Stephen Thompson, Jr. got in a nice groove with 4 points during the first five minutes. Speaking of a groove, Darius McNeill had 6 of Cal’s first 8 points, doing a really good job of giving Cal the offensive spark they needed from him. As a result of McNeill’s hot shooting, Cal would take a 16-15 lead with 11:40 to go in the half. Tres Tinkle was also getting things going for Oregon State, scoring his first 6 points on 2-3 shooting from the field.

With 7:45 to go in the half, Oregon State held a 19-18 lead. Both teams were shooting well at this point as Cal was 7-15 from the field while Oregon State was 7-14. With 2:43 to go in the half, Darius McNeill was up to 16 points for Cal, giving his team a 32-28 lead. McNeill was shooting 7-8 from field, defining what it means to be “on fire.”

Unfortunately for Cal, Oregon State caught fire as well, closing out the half on a 10-0 run after Stephen Thompson, Jr. hit a 3-pointer right before the half expired. With a 38-32 lead at halftime, Oregon State was back in control. While McNeill’s 16 points was leading Cal, Tinkle’s 13 points was leading Oregon State.

Early on in the 2nd half, the game remained tight. Oregon State was up 46-41 with 15:54 to go, letting Cal hang around. After a scoreless first half, Cal freshman Matt Bradley finally got on the board, scoring 3 points within the first four minutes. Bradley would then get his first 3-pointer to fall, giving him 6 points with 11:55 to go. Oregon State was up 56-48 at this point, but Cal was still hanging tough, not allowing Oregon State to run away with the game.

Over the next few minutes, Cal would slowly chip away at Oregon State’s lead and cut it down to 3 points (65-62) with 6:40 to go after a bucket inside from Connor Vanover. After a 3-pointer from Vanover rattled home, Cal trailed 66-65 with 5:05 to go, putting themselves in a position to maybe get their first win of Pac-12 play.

With under 4 minutes to go, Tinkle hit a huge 3-pointer to put Oregon State up by 6 points, but Sueing struck back with a 3-point play for Cal. Down 71-68 with 3:25 to go, Cal continued to knock at the door. Ethan Thompson would make a clutch shot of his own to put Oregon State up by 5 points, but Vanover once again hit another big time 3-pointer to cut Oregon State’s lead down to just two points (73-71) with 1:31 to go.

During the final minute and a half, Oregon State was able to hang on as Cal failed to execute down the stretch. Cal put themselves in a position to win, but once again was unable to finish the job, something that has plagued their season. A win does appear to be imminent for this Cal team, but as of now they still remain winless in Pac-12 play.

When looking back on this game, one of the things that stands out is how much of an impact McNeill has. Even if he has one really good half, that makes a huge difference for this Cal team. If he can figure out how to play more consistently in both halves, that would be huge.

Another thing that stands out is the improved play of Vanover, who finished with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 blocks on 6-9 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from 3-point range. His defense inside is improving and he’s starting to gain even more confidence with his shot, especially in crunch time.

Up next for Cal is a home game against UCLA on Wednesday. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.