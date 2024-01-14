It looked like Cal might have turned a corner through about the first 16 minutes of Saturday's game against Oregon. The Bears held a comfortable 18-point lead over the league-leading Ducks as head coach Mark Madsen continued to push all the right buttons coming off big wins over UCLA and Colorado.

Then over the final 3:34 of the first half, the Ducks went on a 16-2 run that completely flipped the game. Cal (6-11, 2-4 Pac-12) went into the half leading by only 4 points, and the run continued out of the locker room.

Oregon opened the second half with a 7-2 run to ultimately gain the lead and control in the game that it would never relinquish en route to an 80-73 victory over the Bears.

The Ducks (13-3, 5-0) hit five 3-pointers during their big run and ended the game with 10 makes from deep as Cal's perimeter defense continues to be an issue.

"They got loose, and they made a barrage of threes," Madsen said in his postgame radio interview. "I think they had three 3-pointers that were controllable on our part. A couple guys on Oregon got loose, they nailed threes and they got momentum. We had a nice double-digit lead in the first half and those lapses allowed them to cut it to 4 points."

Offense has not been as big of an issue for the Bears this season as their defense. Once again, Madsen pointed to miscues and poor decisions as being part of the issue against the Ducks while also giving his team's opponent credit for having capable playmakers.

In particular, Cal had issues containing Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard, who eventually connected on five 3-pointers in the game on his way to an 18-point performance. The Ducks had four players finish with at least 12 points Saturday.

"The learning for us is we have to play 40 minutes of sustained defense," Madsen said. "We had some great defensive moments, but we had too many lapses."

Like many of the recent games, it was a tale of two halves for the Bears. In the first, Cal was dominant and controlled every aspect of the game. Even with the return of star big man N'Faly Dante in the middle, the Bears dominated the interior thanks to forward Fardaws Aimaq.

The veteran big man racked up 14 points in the opening half leading to 18 points in the paint for Cal. He finished the game with 18 points and 9 rebounds in 33 minutes, and he was mostly bottled up late.

"They gave Daws different looks," Madsen said about what changed for Aimaq in the second half. "They started running a double and a triple team at him. Then obviously he got the ball out and we went a different direction, but I thought Daws was aggressive. I thought Daws was aggressive both ways.

"We'll watch the tape, we'll come back with answers and we'll get back to work."

Jaylon Tyson continues to be the anchor for Cal, however. The Texas Tech transfer wing shined once again as he turned in a game-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 2 assists.

Baskets were a little more difficult to come by in the second half as he went just 3 for 11 in the final 20 minutes, but he still used his all-around skillset to help keep the Bears close through the end of the matchup.

Keonte Kennedy put together a strong second half for Cal to finish with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. He also had 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Jalen Cone did most of his work from the free-throw line (5 for 7) to finish with 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field including a 1-for-8 effort from 3-point range.

The Bears now head into a three-game stretch at home that will bring Washington, Washington State and Stanford to Haas Pavilion over the next two weeks.