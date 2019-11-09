"It shows a lot of grit coming off a four game losing streak," Modster said, "our spirits never died."

The strangeness of the scores didn't stop, with a 6-5 score at the end of the first quarter, but with the Bears putting together their best offensive performance in six weeks, the Cal defense forcing two turnovers, and the offense turning those into 13 points, which just happened to be the margin at the end, in a 33-20 win that keeps the Bears bowl hopes alive.

It started with an Anthony Gordon interception, Chris Brown touchdown run, then a blocked PAT ran back by George Hicks. 6-2, within a minute of gametime.

Cal ended up with 3rd and 9 up 20-14 with under 7 minutes to go. Modster noted that he saw cover 0 from the Washington State defense. The call was a tunnel screen to Makai Polk, who took the screen, outran the Washington State defense and found paydirt after juking out half the Cougar defense on his way to his first collegiate score.

Cal's quarterback finished 16-24 for 230 yards and 3 TDs passing, along with 7 carries for 43 yards and a score to ice the contest. Modster had a key 26 yard run on a 4th quarter 3rd and 6 which led to one of the top plays Cal has had offensively in the Justin Wilcox era.

It worked, giving the Bears a two score lead (despite a missed two-point conversion), something that they wouldn't give up, forcing a turnover on downs thanks to four straight incompletions, scoring again as Devon Modster pulled on a 4th and 3 from the 13, running the ball in, giving the Bears a 33-14 lead.

"Just nice blocking by the linemen, the tight ends," Polk said, downplaying it, "I saw a crease and went with it."

Washington State would score a garbage time touchdown, but the Bears would hold on a Garo Yepremian-esque throw on a two point conversion for the final margin.

This win snaps Cal's 4-game losing streak, as they moved one step closer to a bowl game that they covet.

Notables

Cal's first score came off a Jaylinn Hawkins interception, as Chris Brown ran it in from 27 yards. This was Brown's longest run of his career, finding the gap on the left side and outrunning the Washington State defense to the left pylon. That led to the first of two Greg Thomas kicks that were blocked, both coming in low.

Cal and Washington State traded possessions, with Josh Drayden making the first of his two tackles for loss on Max Borghi. Drayden made handful of open-field tackles that held the Cougars to short gains. That fired up the Cal DBs, especially Hawkins.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, those fired me up," Hawkins said, "it was good to see him doing his thing out there."

Drayden finished with six tackles, all solo efforts, with two of Cal's six tackles for loss.

Gavin Reinwald ended up making up for it later, but the redshirt sophomore tight end caught a seam route, taking two steps, and fumbling back to the Cougars, who only managed a field goal thanks to an Evan Weaver TFL and a 3rd down stop.

Modster made some gains in the explosive play department, hitting a deep shot to the returned Kekoa Crawford early for 36 yards, then one to a streaking Jordan Duncan for 48 to set up the Bears' second touchdown. Reinwald crossed to formation on a playfake, found open space, and Modster tossed it into him for his first career TD.

Cal ended up allowing a late touchdown in the half, as Anthony Gordon and Brandon Arconado found a rhythm, as the former completed 15 straight passes, but a two point conversion fell short.

The second turnover forced by the Cal defense led to the third score, as Jaylinn Hawkins forced a fumble, Ashtyn Davis recovered, and thanks to a Trevon Clark reverse that went for 23, Modster found Brown in the flat, and the sophomore running back did the rest, walking the tight rope for a 13 yard touchdown reception.

Cal did have a field goal blocked, with Thomas hitting one off the helmet of a Washington State player, but it didn't matter, as the Bears moved closer to salvaging a season derailed by injuries and ineffectiveness.