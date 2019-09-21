Calls for Cal to move to the backup quarterback have been common over the first three weeks, but those calls may be quieted after today. That said, it required Evan Weaver (22 tackles, 11 solo, .5 sacks, 2 QB hurries) heroics to stop Ole Miss backup John Rhys Plumlee on a QB sneak from the one yardline, as the Ole Miss backup led the Rebels 89 yards on the final drive. A 3rd down throw to Elijah Moore was ruled short and with no timeout left to force a review, the Bears held for 28-20 win in Oxford.

Chase Garbers led the Bears in a career defining performance, on an afternoon where the Cal running game wasn't having the same level of success, and the redshirt sophomore set career highs in yards and TDs with 357 yards and 4 TD passes respectively. Jake Tonges made the play of his career with a 60 yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and the Cal defense overcame an injury to Traveon Beck to come through in Oxford. To start the game, Cal had some issues. All of Cam Goode, Tevin Paul, and Ben Hawk Schrider were ruled out. Valentino Daltoso didn't return, after practicing with the Bears this week. Christopher Brown Jr. wasn't the same player he was in the first three games, as Cal went near exclusively with Marcel Dancy in the second half, and the inexperience at outside linebacker showed early, as true freshman Braxten Croteau and redshirt freshman Nick Alftin started at the spots. Ole Miss took their first drive, starting fast with a couple QB runs and a 30 yard pass on an RPO, but stalled out at the Cal 30, as Luke Logan pushed a 47 yard field goal attempt to the right. Then came a drive unlike many seen so far this year for Chase Garbers, as he hit Kekoa Crawford on rhythm throws. He hit Nikko Remigio on a crossing route in space. He scrambled and found Chris Brown on the sideline to set up first and goal. Trevon Clark then came through for his first career touchdown, getting wide open on a mesh concept to give the Bears an early lead. Matt Corral and company came back, as the redshirt freshman broke contain for a big 21 yard run, and finished the drive from the 1 yard line on a keeper. Cal's defense finished the first quarter giving up 187 yards. Corral made a handful of big plays to continue the Ole Miss rhythm, but Evan Weaver forced a redzone stop, bringing on Logan for the Ole Miss FG. Garbers and company responded, with Makai Polk drawing a pass interference, Jeremiah Hawkins getting open for 24 yards on a post corner, and Brown gutting it out to catch a wheel route for a 13 yard score. Ole Miss and Cal traded possessions, with Garbers making his one mistake of the afternoon, throwing an interception to give Ole Miss a short field, which they turned into a field goal. The 14-13 score would hold through the half, as Weaver committed a roughing the passer penalty and Kuony Deng got free for a sack to help clean things up.

Defense stats, as Evan Weaver has yet another double digit tackle outing pic.twitter.com/4PlnoEtbFL — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) September 21, 2019

Then came quarter number three, or Cal's best quarter of the year so far. Garbers converted a 3rd and 10 on a 43 yard bomb that Remigio adjusted to. He converted 3rd and 15 to Jake Tonges. Then he found Jordan Duncan on a back shoulder throw that looked like it vanished in midair, for a nine yard TD reception. Duncan reportedly had 51 people coming to this game in support of him. He wasn't the only one in that regard, as Luc Bequette and Trey Turner combined for a stop to force a three and out. Then came Jake Tonges' time to shine. The redshirt sophomore earned a scholarship in the offseason, and suddenly became that much more pivotal as McCallan Castles decided to transfer. Garbers found him on the play action and Tonges rumbled for the rest. This was the longest pass play Cal has had in two years.

Chase Garbers hits Jake Tonges for a 60-yard house call! pic.twitter.com/cnuzlxxXiJ — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) September 21, 2019

Things didn't heat up for either side until the final portion of the game, though Garbers did get rolled up on and got sent to the sideline while Devon Modster made his Cal debut. The Bears and Rebels traded possessions, holding enough as Luc Bequette swatted an Elijah Moore-bound pass to force an Ole Miss FG. Logan pushed it right, and the Bears still had a 28-13 lead. Duncan, who led the Bears in receptions on the afternoon, made a circus catch on the sideline for 20 yards on a 3rd and 8, but the Bears couldn't get anything going. Trey Turner had a couple clutch PBUs, but as Corral went down, John Rhys Plumlee came in and immediately busted a 47 yard run, and true freshman Jerrion Ealy made it just a little closer. Cal's struggles running the ball reared their head as the Bears couldn't convert a 3rd and 1 which would have won them the ball game without the final minute heroics. DeMarcus Gregory gave Ole Miss a chance with a massive 41 yard reception over Cam Bynum, but the Bears' defense held enough, sending Cal back with the first Pac-12 road win against an SEC team since 2010.

Final stats, as #Cal pulls it out late pic.twitter.com/gIQYpVBxv7 — Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) September 21, 2019

