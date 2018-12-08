



On Saturday, #13 Cal women’s basketball defeated Saint Mary’s 81-78 in overtime at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga, CA. Kristine Anigwe had her eighth straight double-double to start the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Receé Caldwell finished with a season-high 20 points. Emily Codding led Saint Mary’s with 26 points. Cal improves to 8-0 on the season while Saint Mary’s falls to 5-3.

“An amazing basketball game in the bay in December that feels like March,” Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the game. “I expected nothing less. I was very nervous all week for this game. Not because of anything that we weren’t doing. But because of how good Saint Mary’s is and how well they always play against us and how tough it is to play here. So, it was kind of exactly what I expected but not really what I would have scripted. So, given all of that, I just think we couldn’t have gotten something better out of this game in terms of taking quite a few punches and coming back. We were tested today on a toughness level that we haven’t been yet, and I think we passed it.

“I think Saint Mary’s is an NCAA Tournament team, who knows what will happen in the WCC, but kudos to them for scheduling Cal, Oregon State, and Oregon and losing all three but acting like they belong, which they do. So many things to say about this game. We can be so much better in so many areas, but the takeaways are really about who we are, what we’re capable of and I think our character as a collective basketball team.”

One of the major keys coming into this game for Cal was to not let Saint Mary’s get out to an early lead. While Saint Mary’s did get up by as much as 16-8 in the first quarter, Cal did a really good job of fighting back, closing the gap quickly to trail by only 3 points (25-22) at the end of the quarter. During that first quarter, Asha Thomas was really instrumental in keeping the game close for Cal. After suffering a scary injury to her knee a week ago, she not only played in this game, she started and had a huge impact from the jump, scoring 6 points in the first quarter on 2-2 shooting from 3-point range.

“Without Teezy we’re a different team and with Teezy she’s the heart and soul of our team,” Receé Caldwell said of having Thomas back. “I think we saw that tonight when she iced the game whenever she did the pick and roll and then she got our loose ball, which is really critical. She just gives everything to our team and we really appreciate it. So, it was amazing having her on the floor tonight.”

During the second quarter, it continued to be a back and forth affair. Cal would have the lead one minute and then Saint Mary’s would have the lead the next. Unlike other games we’ve seen from Cal, there was much more scoring balance this time. Especially in the first half. A lot of that can be attributed to how well Saint Mary’s defended Kristine Anigwe, holding her to just 10 points in the first half.

With Anigwe being more contained than usual, Receé Caldwell (10 points), Kianna Smith (7 points), and Asha Thomas (8 points) really took it upon themselves to get baskets and not rely too heavily on their star power forward. As a result, Cal went into halftime with the game tied 41-41.

“I think they played us differently today,” Caldwell said. “They had us more sagging man and I know to be effective. I feel like all of our guards need to get downhill, really create plays for others and they weren’t leaving our other ones. So, it’s a one on one battle. I have faith that I can get a bucket. So that’s really what I saw.”

During the second half, Saint Mary’s got out to a quick 13-0 start, going up 54-41 with 7:09 to go in the third quarter. Emily Codding had 6 of those 13 points, doing a really good job of getting her team going. After having such a strong start, Saint Mary’s forced Cal to call timeout and regroup. After taking that timeout, Cal was able to regroup, trailing 62-55 at the end of the third quarter. A key stretch in the final minute of that quarter was when Receé Caldwell hit a clutch 3-pointer on one end while Alaysia Styles had a block on the other. After that sequence, it was clear that Cal was back in the game. Especially since Anigwe had 7 points in the quarter, getting into much more of a groove.

“I told them, I think we were down 15 at some point, like I wasn’t sure at that point,” Gottlieb admitted. “We’ve had teams where we’ve been down 15 and I’m like oh we’re still going to win or we’re up four and it looks precarious, but we’re still going to win. I wasn’t sure because we haven’t been there yet and because Saint Mary’s is good. It’s not like this was some inferior team that ok we need to turn it on a little. This was a good basketball team that you can’t give a 15-point cushion. But the fact that we did and were able to fight back the way we did. Yeah, I believe so strongly in this team, but to see it under adversity was really pretty special.”

During the fourth quarter, it was an absolute dog fight. Cal cut the Saint Mary’s lead to four points (68-64) with 4:01 to go in the game and was then able to shave it down to two points (72-70) shortly thereafter. Still, Saint Mary’s wasn’t about to go down. Trailing by one point with 30.6 seconds to go, it looked like Cal was in a prime position to win the game, but Anigwe unexpectedly missed a shot inside resulting in Saint Mary’s rebounding the ball and calling for time with 14.8 seconds to go.

Fortunately for Cal, they were able to foul Taycee Wedin, who went 1-2 from the foul line, giving Cal some life with 10.5 seconds to go. After calling for time and drawing something up, Cal was able to inbound the ball from half court, resulting in a clutch basket inside from Anigwe off a pretty find from Thomas. With the game now tied 73-73 with 2.3 to go, Cal had to play good defense to force overtime and that they did. Saint Mary’s had a hideous final possession of regulation and threw up a prayer that had no chance of being answered.

“It was an incredible dime,” Gottlieb said of Thomas’ pass to Anigwe. “In that situation, I think we were down two with 10 seconds left. From out of bounds we had a lob look to Kristine and I said to them, if the lob look is there we go to it and if it’s not, I want an isolated ball screen with either Receé or Asha, whoever’s open. How many coaches can say that, right? That I can give it to a number of guards, right? And it wasn’t Kianna because she was taking it out. So, they get to the isolated ball screen and Kristine sets a really good screen, rolls hard, and Teezy dropped a ridiculous pass there. I mean it was critical and it was a terrific basketball play that I didn’t teach her.”

In overtime, Cal got off to a strong start thanks to five quick points from Kianna Smith who hit a 3-pointer and a pretty jumper. However, Saint Mary’s once again wouldn’t go down without swinging. Cal needed every second to tick off the clock before they finally were able to walk away with the win. Crucial foul shots from Receé Caldwell and Asha Thomas put the game away for good as Saint Mary’s would heave up another unanswered prayer as time expired. Given the nature of this game and the tough road environment that McKeon Pavilion creates, this is a huge win for Cal. When they got down by 13 points in the second half, they could have given up, but instead they continued to fight and found a way to get the job done.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Sunday, December 16th against UC Santa Barbara. That game will tipoff at 2:00 PM PST.