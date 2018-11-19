On Monday night, Cal men’s basketball fell to the St. John’s Red Storm by a final score of 82-79 at the GotPrint.com Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York. Junior guard Shamorie Ponds led the way for the Red Storm with 32 points and 5 assists. Junior guard Paris Austin led the charge for Cal with 17 points and 4 assists while Justice Sueing (19 points & 9 rebounds) and Darius McNeill (21 points) did their part to keep the game close. St. John’s improves to 4-0 on the season and awaits the winner of tonight’s VCU-Temple game. Cal falls to 1-2 on the season and awaits the loser of tonight’s VCU-Temple game.

During the first half, Cal got out to an early lead thanks to the hot shooting of Darius McNeill and Paris Austin, who combined for 20 of Cal’s first 23 points. Despite playing some sloppy basketball, Cal was able to overcome it early, leading 23-20 with 7:46 to go in the first half. Cal made four of their first five shots from 3-point range, effectively shooting against St. John’s switching defense.

While McNeill and Austin were both on fire early, it was clear that relying on them to win the game wasn’t going to be a sustainable model. Justice Sueing had just 5 points in the first half while the rest of the team had just 4 points. Cal was also settling for a lot of jump shots, only attempting four foul shots in the first half. When you combine that with poor ball movement (5 assists and 9 turnovers), it’s going to be hard to win no matter how hot someone is. Down 38-31 at the half, Cal knew they had to change things up in the second half.

During the second half, Cal did a much better job of playing team basketball and attacking the rim. They turned the ball over only three times, playing a much cleaner game. Andre Kelly scored 7 of his 9 points in the second half while Justice Sueing erupted for 14 points on 5-5 shooting from the foul line. Juhwan Harris-Dyson chipped in 4 points of his own while Connor Vanover finished with 4 points and 2 blocks.

As a result of their improved performance, Cal was able to go up 67-60 with 6:43 to go. St. John’s switching defense wasn’t having the same type of effect that it had in the first half and it was clear that they were a bit uneasy with how things were going. In order to win the game, St. John’s needed an effective weapon to punch back.

Fortunately for St. John’s, Shamorie Ponds came to the rescue, scoring 14 points in the final 6 minutes. He did a killer job of getting to the foul line while also knocking down some difficult shots from NBA 3-point range. With the game tight all the way down to the final minute, it was Ponds who put it away for St. John’s.

As frustrating of a loss as this is for Cal, they proved that they could hang with a tough opponent in what was essentially a road game. They played sloppy basketball early, but were able to clean things up down the stretch and play as a team. On top of that, Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing lived up to their billing as cornerstone pieces for this program. While it wasn’t the outcome Wyking Jones and his staff were hoping for, they should feel encouraged that their team competed hard and gave themselves a chance to win a game that many felt they had little chance of winning. Up next for Cal is a game against either VCU or Temple in Brooklyn. That game will tip off at 2:00 PM PST.