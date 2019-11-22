On Friday, Cal men’s basketball lost to #22 Texas 62-45 in their second game at the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Texas improves to 5-1 overall while Cal falls to 4-2. Texas junior point guard Matt Coleman III led the way for the Longhorns with 14 points and 6 assists while Cal sophomore shooting guard Matt Bradley was the top performer for the Golden Bears with 22 points and 6 rebounds on 11-11 shooting from the foul line.

Senior point guard Paris Austin got things going early for Cal with 4 points on 2-2 shooting from the field, doing a nice job of attacking the rim. With 14:43 to go in the half, Texas led 8-4, taking advantage of Cal’s sleepiness on defense. With 10:55 to go in the half, Texas led 15-11. Texas was shooting 6-16 (37.5%) from the field, but had 4 assists, doing a much better job at moving the ball than Cal, who had just 1 assist to accompany 5-12 (41.7%) shooting from the field.

Over the next few minutes, it continued to be a rocky game for both sides as Texas led 17-13 with 6:30 to go in the half. No one on Cal had more than 4 points as they were collectively shooting 6-17 (35.3%) from the field. The struggle was real for Cal on offense.

After settling for too many jumpers, Cal started to get to the rack more down the stretch of the first half and it paid off. Austin, Bradley, and Lars Thiemann all found ways to score inside, cutting Texas’ lead to two points (21-19) with 2:47 to go in the half. Texas was having issues of their own as they were shooting an abysmal 3-11 from 3-point range.

At halftime, Texas led 25-21, having played a very sloppy half themselves. The reason they were ahead was because they took better care of the ball. Their 6 assists and 3 turnovers mirrored Cal’s 3 assists and 6 turnovers. If Cal was going to win, they were going to have to move the ball much better in the second half and not have so many turnovers.

Rather than grabbing the bull by the horns (or should I say Longhorns by the horns), Cal found themselves down 36-28 with 15:22 to go after they committed their 8th turnover of the game. After a sluggish first half, Texas was starting to find their mojo shooting 5-6 from the field to start the half. Jericho Sims was up to 10 points and 5 rebounds for Texas while Matt Bradley was up to 12 points for Cal.

With 12:26 to go, Texas was up 43-30 as they were shooting 8-13 (61.5%) from the field and 2-5 from deep in the second half. Cal in contrast was shooting 3-7 from the field and 0-1 from 3-point range. Cal’s stagnant offense was preventing them from getting back in this game. With 12:00 to go, Cal would trail by 11 points (43-32) after Matt Bradley knocked down a pair of free throws.

With 9:00 to go, Cal would trail 43-34 after Kuany Kuany missed a pair of free throws to replace Juhwan Harris-Dyson, who went down with a leg/thigh injury. With 7:40 to go, Texas would go up 46-36. Cal was hanging around, but in need of making a run to combat the run that Texas had to open up the second half.

With 6:51 to go, Coleman III got a pretty layup to fall to go along with the foul. He converted the 3-point play, giving Texas a 49-36 lead. Cal head coach Mark Fox was pretty upset about the foul call, but it looked like the right call. His team’s chances to win were slipping away and he knew it.

With 3:35 to go, Texas was now up 59-43 as Matt Coleman III (13 points), Jase Febres (12 points), Jericho Sims (12 points), and Courtney Ramey (10 points) were in double figures. Matt Bradley (20 points) was balling out, but wasn’t getting enough help. In the end, Texas would win 62-45, cruising to a comfortable win after a shaky first half.

While Cal did lose the game, there were some bright spots like Bradley and freshman center Lars Thiemann, who finished with 8 points and 2 rebounds. Still, a loss is a loss, and Cal definitely did not enter this tournament with the hopes of getting swept. The lesson they should learn from this is they have to move the ball better, continue to get to the foul line, and not allow opponents to get second chance points. Texas had 12 second chance points to Cal’s 6. Had Cal walked out with more second chance points, this game would have been a lot more interesting.

Up next for Cal is a home game against UC Davis on Tuesday night. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.