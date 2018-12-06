On Wednesday, Cal men’s basketball lost to San Francisco by a final score of 79-60. San Francisco redshirt sophomore guard Charles Minlend finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Cal freshman forward Andre Kelly finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds. San Francisco improves to 8-1 on the season while Cal falls to 2-5.

“Well, we got beat by a veteran team that wanted it more than we did tonight,” Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “Indicative of 14 offensive rebounds. They just had more fight. Frankie is a great point guard. He did a great job running their team and we’re young, they’re an experienced team and it looked like it tonight.”

Similar to their game at Saint Mary’s, Cal started off solid with an 8-4 lead during the first six or so minutes of the game. Andre Kelly scored 4 points and blocked a shot during that stretch while Darius McNeill had a highlight reel worthy slam. However, their lead didn’t last long as San Francisco would shortly go on an 11-0 run that would blossom into a 17-3 run, giving the Dons a 21-11 lead with 8:33 to go in the half.

“Well, when I talk about Frankie, I give him a lot of credit because he came off ball screens and when our opposite wing defender sucked in to cover the roll, he found the opposite corner guy and delivered the pass to perfection a couple of times,” Wyking Jones said of San Francisco’s runs. “Once the game kinda got out of hand and we were doing more scrambling to try to speed them up, they were doing a great job on kickouts out of the post and just making us long close outs to swings and once it kinda got out of hand, they made plays. I mean we tried to speed them up and we had to scramble a little bit more and they found the open guy.”

During the rest of the first half, the Dons would continue to maintain their 10 point cushion, taking a 34-24 lead into the half. Cal was able to go on an 8-0 run to cut their lead to two, but the Dons quickly got the lead back up. Charles Minlend was instrumental in setting the tone early for the Dons, finishing with 9 points and 5 rebounds at the half. Junior center Jimbo Lull also had a solid opening half, putting up 8 points on 4-8 shooting from the field. The only Cal player who showed up at all in that first half was Andre Kelly, who had 7 points and 4 rebounds.

During the second half, Cal was unable to get themselves back in the game and stop the bleeding. San Francisco went on another impressive 16-2 run to go up 50-29 with 11:44 to go, dashing any hopes of a Cal comeback. San Francisco did a really good job of moving the ball and finding open shooters, making Cal pay for every man they left open. On top of that, they hustled for second chance scoring opportunities inside, dominating the paint. With 10 threes made and a 40-28 rebounding advantage, it was one-way traffic for the Dons.

“It’s tough when you give up that many offensive rebounds to feel like you made any steps in the right direction,” Wyking Jones admitted. “If you turn the ball over to a team that’s not pressing that many times. We have to watch the film and we have to come out and compete more.”

While this was an ugly game for Cal in every sense of the word, Andre Kelly has nothing to be ashamed of. He finished with 17 points and 9 rebounds on 5-7 shooting from the field, 1-1 shooting from 3-point range, and 6-7 shooting from the foul line. He played hard for the full 40 minutes and it shows in the final box score.

“Well, my teammates, we’ve been really stressing ball movement and creating for others,” Kelly said of his performance. “My teammates did a good job of getting in the lane and finding me on some easy layups, things like that. So, they were able to create shots for me. So, they did a good job, putting me in good positions where I could score the ball easily. So that was good, but just trying to do what we need for us to get a win. I’m really just concerned about winning right now. So, that’s basically it.”

For San Francisco, this win feels really good. After a heartbreaking 85-81 loss to #21 Buffalo in Ireland, they came back to the Bay Area and beat a Pac-12 team on the road. While it is still early on in the season, they’re eying a possible run to the NCAA Tournament, a place they haven’t been since 1998. That season also happens to be the last season in which they defeated Cal, so perhaps they should treat tonight’s win as a good omen.

“I think it’s a little premature to talk about that,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Smith said of a possible NCAA Tournament run. “I mean, our guys are into it. So, might as well and I think one thing benefit, I think early on, it’s kinda not as early now, I think our league has close to five top 100 teams. So, it’s more than, the perception is it’s Gonzaga, they’re number one, that’s really good, but there’s San Diego’s really good, Loyola just lost their first game, they won at Georgetown. There’s ample opportunities in league.”

For Charles Minlend, what makes this win extra special is the fact that he finished with his first career double-double. After missing all of last season with a right shoulder injury, he is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“It’s a great feeling”, Minlend said. “Honestly, I wasn’t really thinking about that until somebody told me I had nine rebounds or something. I think it was a great team effort. I think we played with great energy. Especially coming off of a road trip out of the country. I glad about how we played. I think we were really aggressive, and I think that helped us on both ends of the floor.”

Up next for Cal is a home game on Saturday night against San Diego State. That game will tipoff at 7:30 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks. As for San Francisco, they’ll look to keep the good vibes rolling on Thursday, December 13th when Eastern Washington comes to town.

Note: Cal sophomore Juhwan Harris-Dyson left the game during the first half due to a hand injury. He will undergo further testing and evaluations on Thursday.