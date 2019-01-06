On Sunday, #18 Cal women’s basketball defeated USC by a final score of 66-59. Kristine Anigwe led the way for the Golden Bears with 21 points and 16 rebounds while Mariya Moore had a sensational game for the Trojans with 36 points and 5 rebounds. Cal improves to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12 while USC falls to 10-4 overall and 0-3 in the Pac-12.

“Thanks you guys for coming, gosh, the emotions of the Pac-12 weekends continue to be really high,” Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the game. “It’s a long journey and like I said on Friday night, I just want to be in it with this team. They were super responsive in the Saturday film session that wasn’t rosy. They had a great practice, they’re totally bought into what we’re doing. I’m just really thankful and happy to get a big win today because that’s a terrific team there. That’s a top 50 RPI team, it’s a team that’s in the hunt for the tournament. We all are and so, just really proud of the work that our players did to put themselves in a situation to win.

“USC always comes in here and competes. In the most loving, respectful way I said Mariya, a few more? I mean because she wants more in her home gym, a lot of respect for her. I think that we battled through those things that could happen in a game, Kristine fouling out, and I just thought the team that we were today is just a little bit of an indicator of what we can become.”

Cal got off to a strong start in this game, leading 13-7 midway through the 1st quarter. Kristine Anigwe had 4 points and 2 rebounds during those minutes and was doing a good job of setting the tone early. However, two quick fouls from Anigwe during that same duration of time forced her to go the bench for a brief period. She wouldn’t be on the bench for long as Kianna Smith would find her for a pretty bucket inside to go up 18-12 with just 12 seconds to go in the 1st quarter. Rather than going down by 6 points at the end of the 1st quarter, USC found a way to cut the lead in half thanks to a ridiculous 3-point shot from Mariya Moore. Up 18-15 at the end of the 1st quarter, Cal was off to the type of start they needed.

During the 2nd quarter, Cal and USC continued to battle. After scoring 10 points in the 1st quarter, Mariya Moore scored 8 points in the 2nd quarter, continuing to carry USC on her shoulders. No matter what type of defense Cal threw at her, she was able to find ways to score.

“If Mariya doesn’t have 36 [points] we’re blowing them out,” Anigwe said of Moore’s performance. “I think it’s funny because Stanford she was 1 for 9 or whatever from the three and then all of a sudden she’s hitting buzzer beater threes, step back threes, and things that we weren’t expecting. We were expecting because Mariya is a gamer, but it’s almost like she turned up for Cal. Like her hometown, all of her family is here. I’m just like 36 points? What is going on? She’s capable, but still!”

“That’s Kristine’s best friend,” Gottlieb said, explaining Anigwe’s fiery response. “She’s capable of that, though and Mark [Trakh] lets her do that.”

Still, even with Moore’s sensational shooting, Cal was still able to build on their 1st quarter lead to go up 36-29 at halftime. Cal closed out the half on a 7-0 run after McKenzie Forbes and Asha Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers to go along with a foul shot from Anigwe. After starting out the season a bit slow, Forbes is starting to find more confidence, finishing with 9 points today.

“It’s huge,” Lindsay Gottlieb said of Forbes’ progression. “Let’s just put it this way, she’s been coming along because I’ve been playing her more. She has abilities, it’s trying to figure out where I can get, giving her that opportunity. I will say, I’ve said this to her, I would say over the last month she’s improved more defensively than anyone in our program because she’s really smart and is figuring out angles and where she needs to be when she’s playing a quicker player or something like that.

“So, I think her progression on the defensive end and my ability to find spots for her on offense, she just can do a lot of things and she’s making plays. And then she’s shooting the ball really well, which just opens things up, but we’ve known that she’s capable of that.”

Cal opened the 3rd quarter on a 9-2 run, making it a 16-2 run if you carry it back to the end of the 1st half. Up 45-31 with 6:22 to go in the quarter, all things started to look like they were going Cal’s way. USC would go on a brief 6-0 run later on in the quarter, but Kristine Anigwe and Asha Thomas put out the fire quickly, each responding with a bucket of their own to give Cal a 55-40 lead heading into the 4th quarter. Anigwe had 21 points and 16 rebounds at this point, doing a really good job of playing through foul trouble.

“It’s not to get my third foul,” Anigwe said of her mindset when playing with fouls. “I want to stay on the floor, I want to help my teammates, I don’t want to put myself in a predicament where we could lose because I’m not on the floor, so I just try to stay composed and understand that I still need to play defense even though I have two fouls because there’s no reason why I should be on the floor if I’m not playing defense or posting up strong and knowing that I’m going to get into a rhythm and the team is going to get into a rhythm and we’re gonna just play.”

“She knows I need her to be able to play with two fouls,” Lindsay Gottlieb added. “Her efficiency in the game was +20. When she’s in the game we’re +20…She’s learned, I’ve learned that the value of having her out there playing with two is better than sitting her and hope she doesn’t get the three. And then I can say when you get the third, can’t get the other ones more quickly, but I think she’s learned how to just lock in and play without fouling and understand how the officials are calling the game, what she can and can’t do.”

Rather than giving up and throwing in the towel, USC continued to fight. Mariya Moore continued to attack the rim and make clutch shots, keeping her team within striking distance. Down 57-48 with 7:25 to go, USC still had more work to do, but they were ever so surely clawing their way back into the game.

Things started to get really interesting when Kristine Anigwe picked up her fifth foul with 4:50 to go. Cal held a 59-52 lead and was going to have to go the rest of the way without their star player. Fortunately for Cal, USC was only able to score once in the next two minutes, failing to capitalize on Anigwe’s absence. With a 61-54 lead with 2:53 to go, time was starting to really be on the side of Cal.

Ironically enough, right as the window appeared to be closing for USC, that’s when they made their final push. USC cut Cal’s lead down to just 4 points with 27.9 to go and if it weren’t for a missed free throw from Mariya Moore, it would have been just a 3 point lead for Cal. With a 4 point lead and the ball, Cal was able to hang on for the win thanks to some clutch foul shooting from Asha Thomas. A 66-59 win is closer than Cal would have liked, but at least this time they came out victorious.

“We needed it,” Lindsay Gottlieb said of the win. “Just like we’ll need a win next weekend and we’ll need a win if we are fortunate enough to go on a winning streak. But yeah, we haven’t won in three weeks. That doesn’t mean that the UConn thing wasn’t really positive, but it feels good to be rewarded for the work and as I look back and think about all the good things we did against UCLA, our standards are so high that we want to get wins. I think we needed this one today and these guys earned it.”

Up next for Cal is a road trip to the desert to face Arizona. That game will tipoff on Friday at 6:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.