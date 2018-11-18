In what was an unusual game given the setting and surrounding circumstances, Cal women’s basketball defeated Pacific on Sunday by a final score of 81-69 at Maples Pavilion on the Stanford campus. Despite the change in location, it was still a “home game” for Cal with “Fight For California” being played during warmups and Matt Foley on the call as the P.A. announcer. Kristine Anigwe led the way for Cal with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Kianna Smith (18 points & 3 assists) and Asha Thomas (15 points & 6 assists) provided just the right amount of assistance. Cal improves to 4-0 on the season and looks to stay put in the AP Top 25 while Pacific falls to 1-1.

“I want to thank you guys for being here,” Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the game. “I think it’s important to remember that we were inconvenienced by the air quality and there’s extreme and serious devastation around what’s going on and I think it’s important to remember that this in context is not nearly as important and I just want to make sure I start with that and obviously our thoughts continue to be with the people devasted by these fires.

“Also, I would like to say there’s so much thought and work that goes into being able to make a move at the last second. So, our thought process is always surrounding the health and well-being of the student athletes and then when we make decisions about that, people that are not me have to mobilize and do things…Glad we got the win. Pacific is good. I thought they came out really aggressive. We got knocked back a little bit in that first quarter and a half. I thought the run that we made to cut it one at the half was significant. Even though it didn’t quite look pretty, it was gritty, it got us to one, which allowed us to look pretty in that third quarter.”

Even though her team had to play a home game on the court of their archrival, Gottlieb felt like her team was able to lock in and focus, not letting the circumstances affect their play. Having a veteran group definitely helped to mitigate the effects of having to play under these conditions.

“I thought they were terrific,” Gottlieb said. “It’s been the hallmark of our group this year. I say jump, they say how high, I say we’re taking a trip from State College to Provo, they say let’s do it. I say we’re moving the game, first we’re going to practice here then we’re going to move the game and they roll with it. From a mentality standpoint they could not have been better. I think the first quarter was a little bit emblematic of, we looked a little out of sorts, but I credit more Pacific than the circumstances and I think our kids came out with the right mentality.”

Similar to other games they’ve played this year, Cal got out of the gates sluggish, trailing 18-12 at the end of the 1st quarter. It took Cal a while to find their rhythm, trailing 32-22 with 2:48 to go in the first half. During those final 2 minutes and 48 seconds, Cal closed the half out on an 11-2 run, going down 34-33 at halftime. Kristine Anigwe had been carrying the team, scoring 9 of her team’s first 22 points, but she needed someone to give her relief. Fortunately for her, Kianna Smith came to the rescue, scoring 7 of Cal’s 11 points in that run. She scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half and was really instrumental in Cal getting back in the game.

“Nothing got into her, that’s who she is and the same with AT,” Gottlieb said of Smith’s performance. “I think, especially Kianna is still young, and I think we treat her like a veteran because she’s a veteran sophomore. But they’re really working hard to find what it means to play with a dominant inside player and still be a significant scoring threat and I think it can really click for us because we have so many different weapons on the floor and people have to pick their poison.

“So, when people are going to sag off and double Kristine, it hasn’t really kept her under 20 [points] too often, but it gives us open threes and then when people are going to pressure our guards, they can get to the rim and maybe find her late. We’re working on that rhythm, but I think Kianna it’s just a function of, she’s a great shooter, she can make plays off the dribble, it’s getting in her rhythm and I think she’s been good more games than not. She had one bad shooting game against Penn State, but we expect her to knock down shots and make plays.”

During the third quarter, Cal built on the strong momentum that they finished with in the first half, outscoring Pacific 23-10. Cal knew they had come out flat in the first half and wanted to make sure they finished the game the right way. During the 4th quarter, Pacific made attempts to shorten the gap, but Cal kept finding ways to push the lead back up, never allowing the Tigers to really make it interesting.

“We’re older now, we’re the leaders of this team and we don’t want to lose,” Kristine Anigwe said after the game. “It doesn’t matter what happens in that first half, but in the second half we’re going to win. And we’ve never been a team that closes off games, so now it’s like we’re going to close this game. We’re going to win and having that passion, that maturity, the growth is there and so, third quarter, we played so well. We’re going to capitalize on that and build on that and continue to play Cal basketball.”

While C.J. West and Sara Anastasieska were out due to back injuries, Mi’Cole Cayton returned to the court for Cal following her torn ACL. Even though she only played a shade under 8 minutes, having her presence on the court made a difference for Cal from an emotional standpoint. She was getting in opponents’ faces, diving for loose balls, and bringing the same level of passion and enthusiasm that she brought during her freshman year.

Asha Thomas, who suffered a torn ACL during her senior year at Bishop O’Dowd, was able to speak from experience when she talked with Cayton at the end of the game.

“Well first of all, just be grateful that you’re back on the court,” Thomas said of what she told Cayton. “It’s not that many players, men or women, that go through that situation and they don’t come back. So just kinda reminding her to be appreciative of stepping on that court, putting that jersey on, and getting those minutes. Also, just take it game by game, whenever you come in like she did, she gave us that energy that we needed, and for however minutes that she’s in, she does her job, and we’re happy just to have her back.”

While this game wasn’t as pretty as Cal would have hoped, they still found a way to get the job done and win in commanding fashion. Kristine Anigwe was her dominant self and the backcourt led by Asha Thomas and Kianna Smith did its job. On top of that, Cal got some solid production from Jaelyn Brown (6 points & 7 rebounds) and Alaysia Styles (10 points & 5 rebounds), making this an all-around team win.

Up next for Cal is a Thanksgiving tournament next Friday and Saturday in San Diego. Cal will open up against Tulane, who is 3-0 and coming off a win against the Washington Huskies. Cal won’t return to Haas Pavilion until December 2nd, making it almost a month between home games in Berkeley.