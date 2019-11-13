On Tuesday, Cal men’s basketball defeated UNLV 79-75 in overtime, improving to 2-0 on the season. UNLV falls to 1-2. Sophomore guard Matt Bradley was the top performer for Cal with 23 points and 5 rebounds while 5th year senior guard Kareem South finished with 14 points. Junior forward Donnie Tillman was the top performer for UNLV with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

“That was a hard fought game,” Cal head coach Mark Fox said after the game. “That was a great college basketball game and we beat a very well-coached UNLV team. A team that was, I think very determined throughout the night to win and I was proud of our kids’ competitive endurance to keep playing and to play through some mistakes and to make plays and I talked about it probably six or seven of the timeouts during the game is just keep competing. Have a competitive endurance about you and we kept battling and found a way in the end to win. So, really proud of our team.”

From the opening tip, this game was a back and forth affair as UNLV held a 13-12 lead with 14:03 to go in the first half. Bradley got off to a hot start for Cal with 5 points on 2-4 shooting from the field while Elijah Mitrou-Long had 6 points for UNLV. Both teams were shooting well early as Cal made five of their first seven shots while UNLV made six of their first eight.

With 10:19 to go in the half, Cal had a 19-17 lead after back-to-back layups from Paris Austin and Kareem South, who were doing a nice job of attacking the rim. Bradley was up to 8 points as Cal was shooting 3-6 from 3-point range. With 7:35 to go in the half, it continued to be a tight game as UNLV held a 23-21 lead. Both teams were shooting 9-16 from the field, not facing much resistance from the opposing team’s defense.

During the next few minutes, Bradley really came alive for Cal, scoring 7 straight points on a 3-pointer, mid-range jumper, and tip-in. He was up to 15 points and doing all he could to keep Cal in the game. Cal held a 32-31 lead with 3:50 to go as UNLV continued to match their scoring.

Towards the end of the first half, Juhwan Harris-Dyson started going to work with a couple of pretty baskets. Most notably one in which he juked three players and then threw it down for the slam. Cal’s offense was looking good, but their defense was still struggling as they trailed 40-38 at halftime. Tillman in particular was having a field day for UNLV has he had 13 points, getting whatever he wanted inside. It was clear that whichever team would play the better defense in the second half would be the team that won the game.

“I was very disappointed in, we made some mental errors defensively,” Fox said about how his team played in the first half. “Just schematically, we weren’t disciplined to the plan and good teams like Vegas, they make you pay…I told the kids at halftime, I said the first team that starts playing defense is gonna win. Because I didn’t think either team particularly was great defensively in the first half.

“But, in the second half both teams decided to start playing defense. So, I think what the difference in the game was is that the turnovers in the second half. They had 12, we had 5. And I thought that was really what was the deciding factor. And we just kept battling. We just kept playing hard and found a way to win.”

Thanks to a four-point swing coming out of halftime, in which Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed a slam dunk on one end and Matt Bradley scored a layup on the other, Cal trailed 50-47 with 15:32 to go. Bradley was up to 17 points and still leading the charge on offense. One offensive spark for Cal in this game was freshman guard Joel Brown, who scored 12 points on 3-3 shooting from 3-point range. Not known for his 3-point shooting, he was able to make some clutch shots to keep Cal within striking distance of UNLV. With 11:33 to go, UNLV was up 52-51 as Brown had made his second 3-pointer of the night.

“Paris missed two or three practices this week with an injury,” Fox said about why he gave Brown more minutes down the stretch. “And so he’s hobbled, obviously. You probably saw the big pad he’s wearing. So, he’s not a hundred percent. But, he’ll hopefully get healthy soon.”

Another spark for Cal in this game was junior guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson, who finished with 5 points, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Thanks to his tenacity on defense, UNLV had a harder time scoring in the second half, which in hindsight made a huge difference.

“Juhwan impacted the game defensively,” Fox said. “Most certainly. I thought he played better offensively in the first half than he did defensively, but in the second half certainly, he disrupted things and he really made an impact on the game.”

With 9:37 to go, UNLV was up 58-54 still possessing a slight edge. Over the next minute and a half, they were able to gain even more of an advantage, leading 61-54 with 8:00 to go. If Cal was going to win this game, they were going to have to get some stops and get some shots to drop.

“Coach Fox always reminds us to stay even keel, never too high, never too low,” South said. “And so tonight was just an example of that.”

Cal was able to do just that as Brown hit his third 3-pointer of the night to cut UNLV’s lead to three points. With 3:12 to go, UNLV was up 65-62, facing a Cal team that had newfound life. With 2:33 to go, UNLV was up 67-63 looking like they might finally pull away. Cal didn’t let them as Harris-Dyson once again played some clutch defense followed by a huge put back inside from Andre Kelly. With 1:04 to go, UNLV was clinging to a two point (67-65) lead, hoping to hang on.

“I think the opportunity presented itself,” Brown said of his 3-point shooting. “They left me open, so for me it was a confidence thing of shooting. And off the court, in practice, in workouts, I’ve been really working on that and tonight it was the perfect opportunity to kinda get it going and so when the first one dropped, I knew it was good, and from there just kept going…It’s a great win. Especially on my birthday, I’m happy that we won together, and we pulled it and now we’re just looking forward to the next game.”

With 50.3 to go, Cal had the ball after Harris-Dyson once gain forced another turnover. Bradley would go on to get fouled and make both of his foul shots, resulting in a tie game (67-67) with 33.6 to go. After neither team could find a way to score in those final seconds (a tear drop from Paris Austin was unable to fall), we had overtime at Haas Pavilion with a 67-67 score.

To start overtime, Cal got off to a 5-0 run as South nailed a 3-pointer and Kelly got a bucket inside. Up 72-67, Cal had the momentum with 2:37 to go. To their credit, UNLV didn’t go quietly into the night, getting within one point (76-75) with 15.4 to go. UNLV forced Cal to win the game at the foul line, which they did. South’s final two foul shots gave Cal the 79-75 win.

“I think down the stretch we were very locked in,” South said. “We forced deflections, we also were able to get rebounds when it mattered, so I guess at the beginning, I gotta give credit to UNLV’s guard play. They did a really good job. Defensively, I think we just picked it up when it was the moment of truth. We locked in and got the stops.”

“It was definitely be aggressive, try to get it in the bonus,” Brown added. “We got a lot of depth compared to them and so we tried to get deep to their bench, get guys to sit out, and we did a way better job of being aggressive and attacking them, which kinda opened shots for MB and Kareem once we were attacking the lane.”

All things considered, this is a really good win for this Cal program. A year ago, there is no way they would have won a game like this. This is a testament to the maturity of the players and the difference that having quality coaching can make. Fox made the necessary adjustments at halftime, his players responded, and as a result Cal pulled out the win.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Friday night against Cal Baptist. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.

Note: Freshman forward Kuany Kuany is still out indefinitely.