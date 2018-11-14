On Tuesday, Cal men’s basketball defeated the Hampton Pirates of the Big South conference by the final score of 80-66. Cal junior Paris Austin led the way with 20 points and 6 assists while Cal junior Justice Sueing finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Cal improves to 1-1 on the season while Hampton falls to 1-2.

“Very happy with the win”, Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “I felt like we played a very very good first half. I told the guys, I said that’s the way we’re supposed to play, that’s the way we’re supposed to look. Sharing the ball, making the extra pass, making the defense work. Reversing the ball, multiple ball screens. That’s what we’ve been working on since we got back from China was not taking quick shots. Making the defense work. That’s what they want you to do is to take the quick shot and we were falling into the defense’s hands too much doing that.

“And so, to see the guys come out and do exactly what I told them to do and what we’ve been working on was great. It was great to see, and the energy level was very high, and you could see them connected out there…Our shooting percentages were great tonight because we played as a team. 10 blocks is great and 15 assists is hopefully something that we can continue to see.”

During the first half, Cal was a very different looking team from what we saw in China. They moved the ball, got everyone touches, and seemed to trust in each other. After quiet games in China, Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing caught fire in the first half. McNeill with 11 points on 3-5 shooting from 3-point range; Sueing with 11 points on 3-4 shooting from the field.

“It was great to see him finally shoot the ball well after a little bit of a slump”, Jones said McNeill’s hot start. “It’s what he does. So, I have all the confidence in the world that he’ll continue to shoot the ball well for us. But the key to that was he had time to get it off and if you look at the three threes that he made, his feet were set, he had time to line it up because someone made an extra pass.”

As a result of Cal’s improved first half play, they took a 48-31 lead into halftime. They shot 16-28 (57.1%) from the field and 6-10 (60%) from 3-point range with 10 assists and 5 turnovers. Hampton in contrast really struggled to get going, shooting 8-32 (25%) from the field and 2-8 (25%) from 3-point range with 1 assist and 6 turnovers. Hampton’s star player Jermaine Marrow had a very inefficient half with 10 points on 3-12 (25%) shooting from the field. The only thing that kept Hampton afloat at all in the first half was their 13-14 (92.9%) shooting from the foul line.

During the second half, it was a different story. Marrow came out swinging like a Pirate coming down on a chandelier, scoring 10 points within the first 4:30, hitting a ridiculous circus layup that really fired him up and got him called for a technical foul. He was good with it though as he had his team right back in the game, trailing 54-44 with 15:30 to go.

“Marrow played well,” Paris Austin said. “To come out in the second half, I think the very first two plays, they called a foul on me. That was six quick points and then in transition he scored a couple more baskets. As a team we can’t allow that to happen.”

Fortunately for Cal, they were able to weather the storm after Hampton cut it to as close as 6 points. Rather than panicking and undoing all the good work they did in the first half, Cal was able to regroup and close out the game.

“I told our guys at halftime I said this is a team that can make run,” Jones said. “ They made a 17-0 run against VCU and cut it to 8 after being down by 25 and they made their run and I was happy to see that we fought through it. We fought through it. That we were able to climb out of it. Get it together, make some offensive plays, make some defensive plays, and get through the run that they made. The zone saved us in that because Marrow was getting in the lane, getting in the lane, getting in the lane, and once we went into our zone it closed up the lanes a little bit for him. So, I think that was a key.”

One crucial play during this stretch was a nice pick and pop in which Paris Austin found Connor Vanover for an open three. Even though Vanover’s stat line of 5 points and 4 rebounds was pretty modest, Wyking Jones was pleased with how the freshman center played.

“Well the pick and pop at the time I think we were only up by eight”, Jones said. “The three-point shot from him stretched it to eleven. His teammates love him so much that just him hitting that shot gave us so much more energy coming back down on defense and it was good to see him hit his first three in a crucial part of the game when they were making a run. So, he did a great job changing shots. He ended the game with a couple blocks, with two blocks, and he gave us quality minutes tonight. I was very happy with the way he played.”

Speaking of big men, freshman forward Andre Kelly had a big night for Cal, finishing with 15 points and 7 rebounds. His teammates did a good job of finding him for easy baskets inside and he in turn did a good job of finishing the play.

“He showed some great footwork,” Jones said of Kelly. “He didn’t look like a freshman tonight. He really showed some poise down there in the post. Took his time. Didn’t rush. Got a quality shot. Andre was good for us tonight.”

“It definitely feels good that my teammates trust me”, Kelly said of his performance. “Especially being a freshman in key situations like that. They’re confident in me, give me the ball to make plays for the team. I’m happy tonight that I was able to come through and hit some key buckets. ”

One thing that did have a factor on the game was the fact that Cal was playing on the other side of the world in China on Saturday afternoon. While they are still getting adjusted back to the time zone, Cal knew they couldn’t use that an excuse.

“Yeah, we traveled from China, that was a 15-hour flight”, Austin said. “But like you said, we had a game tonight, we have a game on Thursday. I think the biggest thing for us was being prepared. Mentally prepared. We knew that we were going to be traveling. We knew that it was going to be tough, but there’s no excuses. We have games to be played and we need to win them. So, we took it on our chest.”

While this game had stretches where Cal lapsed back into their bad habits, Cal should feel good about this win. They came out with a solid game plan and executed it early, allowing them to build up a comfortable lead. When Hampton made their run, similar to what they did against VCU, Cal didn’t break and found a way to get the job done.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Thursday night against Detroit-Mercy. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks at Haas Pavilion.