In a game that was close at first and then very quickly got away from Cal, Oregon came in and performed like you would expect a top team in the country to play. It ended with a 42-24 loss for the Bears. Cal did some good things though. Oregon finished with 173 yards on the ground but a big chunk of that was Bo Nix using his tremendous athletic ability to find free yards against a Bears defense that was already stretched thin on the field and thin on the depth chart. That’s … something? But ‘something’ is not enough for Cal at this point. It needs a lot more than that. The Bears (3-5, 1-4 in Pac-12) have dropped four straight games (Washington State, Colorado, Washington and now Oregon) and must face off against USC and Oregon State away from Berkeley in consecutive weeks. Scraping together bowl eligibility from this season is going to be tough, but still is doable if the Bears can manage to hold on versus a few teams that they will not be favored against. For Justin Wilcox and company, taking it one week at a time and fighting back into the bowl discussion is all they can do right now.

Scoring summary

First Quarter 4:01, Cal - Dario Longhetto 28 yard kick is good. 3-0, Bears Second Quarter 14:56, Oregon - Bo Nix 4 yard rush. 7-3, Ducks 13:08, Cal - J. Michael Sturdivant 6 yard reception from Jack Plummer. 10-7, Bears 4:14, Oregon - Bo Nix 1 yard rush. 14-10, Ducks 1:54, Oregon - Bucky Irving 12 yard reception from Bo Nix. 21-10, Ducks Third Quarter 12:45, Oregon - Noah Whittington 29 yard reception from Bo Nix. 28-10, Ducks Fourth Quarter 12:19, Oregon - Bo Nix 2 yard rush. 35-10, Ducks 7:38, Cal - Monroe Young 11 yard reception from Kai Millner. 35-17, Ducks 3:15, Ducks - Patrick Herbert 40 yard reception from Bo Nix. 42-17, Ducks 2:21, Cal - Justin Richard Baker 55 yard reception from Kai Milner. 42-24, Ducks

Turning point of the game

Cal’s second interception turned into Oregon’s third score and the game was never the same after that. Once Oregon got up two scores, the Bears never were able to string together consistent offense until the game was well out of hand in the fourth quarter.

Bears offensive player of the game

Cal’s trio of starting receivers get the honors today - Mavin Anderson, Jeremiah Hunter and J. Michael Sturdivant. All three players made some great catches and had some nice routes even when they weren’t targeted. The group collected 15 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Bears defensive player of the game

I’m not sure anyone on the defense played particularly well today. Jackson Sirmon, Craig Woodson and Oluwafemi Oladejo all racked up 10+ tackles each but the trio also missed a fair amount and there were some running backs wide open underneath both linebackers. Orin Patu also deserves a nod for recording a sack and an interception on back-to-back plays. That is not to say that the defense was entirely abhorrent. It stopped the Ducks on fourth down and recorded two interceptions (though one was on an end-of-half Hail Mary and the other was a dropped pass). The Bears made enough plays to keep this one respectable for a long time, but it just was not enough to win Saturday.

Cal play of the game

Let’s give it to Kai Milner and Monroe Young’s shared first passing/receiving touchdown. Young does a really good job pressuring the safety covering him and cutting to the post right on the defender’s toes. Milner gets to the top of his drop and trusts his arm and his receiver and just absolutely rips a ball to the senior wideout. This obviously came too little too late for the Bears, but it is absolutely an encouraging play from the quarterback that Cal hopes is the next great one in the program.

Why Cal lost the game

Too many uncharacteristic blown coverages and an inability to stop Bo Nix’s creativity on defense, and not enough scoring opportunities (when it mattered) on offense. The 42-24 score makes this game seem a little closer than it was, in all honesty. Cal tacked on 14 points in the final 8 minutes but could not get over 10 points after taking a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. What changed? Oregon woke up. The Ducks looked pretty sleepy early on and were just going through the motions, but once they started to get some momentum the No. 8 team in the country went on and did what top-10 teams are supposed to do to unranked opponents. If you look at the roster piece by piece, there are some good matchups across the board for Cal — the receiver talent is great and the secondary is pretty well matched up too — but Oregon has been playing as one unit and not separate pieces for quite some time now.

What it means for the Bears

It means that the Bears are a lot further away from being competitive this year than they had hoped. It also means that they have a lot of questions to answer about their personnel. Kai Millner looked outstanding in limited action versus a mixed group of Oregon starters and backups. Jack Plummer’s performance is not poor but his health is clearly questionable. It’s going to be a hard situation to deal with — but Justin Wilcox of course affirmed that Plummer will be the starter going forward (and let's be clear, there’s no reason for him to say anything else in a post game press conference, there’s nothing to be gained there). Cal is going to have to regroup — again. Four straight losses never sit well but the matter in which they have lost these games has to be sitting particularly poorly with the staff and the players. A tough loss to a good Wazzu team, an unprecedented close loss to Colorado, a frustratingly close loss to Washington and now a blowout at the hands of Oregon. The arrow is pointing down. The Bears will travel to USC next week and to Oregon State the week after — both programs that have historically been troubling for Cal. What the next step is for Cal remains unclear to outsiders, but there has to be some sort of adjustment or this season could fully come off the rails.

More highlights

Stats