On Saturday, Cal men’s basketball defeated San Diego State 89-83 at Haas Pavilion. It was Cal’s second straight win over the Aztecs after beating them last year in San Diego by a final score of 63-62. Justice Sueing led the way for Cal with 23 points and 4 rebounds while Grant Anticevich posted career highs in both points and rebounds with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen McDaniels led San Diego State with 20 points and 6 rebounds. Cal improves to 3-5 on the season while San Diego State falls to 5-4.

“First of all, I would just like to thank the fans and the students who came out tonight,” Cal head coach Wyking Jones said after the game. “The atmosphere tonight was terrific, and it made a difference to have that kind of atmosphere tonight. I think it really helped my team to be able to go out and play well.

“But, I was very happy obviously with the win tonight. I loved the way our team played. I think it started with Paris Austin. We’ve been kinda going at him to make sure that his teammates get great looks and he did a great job tonight running the team. Great job running the team. 9 assists, didn’t turn the ball over, made all the right decisions, and then it opened up for him to be able to score later in the game and his teammates started to find him. That’s what we’ve been preaching all year. For us to have 18 assists, to me that was the difference. We got a chance to see what we’ve been wanting the whole time and just our guys playing together. I think that was the difference in the win tonight.”

Like previous games, Cal got off to a solid start, trailing 8-9 with 15:47 to go in the first half. Connor Vanover, who was inserted into the starting lineup, got things going with a 3-pointer while Justice Sueing knocked down a 3-pointer of his own. It’s at this point that teams normally start to gain separation from Cal, but tonight was a different story. Cal hung tough with San Diego State, taking the lead 27-26 with 6:40 to go in the first half.

A major key to Cal’s change in demeanor was the performance of Grant Anticevich, who had 4 quick points within his first couple of minutes on the floor. His impact was noticeable as he was grabbing rebounds, getting garbage buckets inside, and bringing a level of toughness and energy that Cal has been lacking.

“He definitely provided some size and some strength and some toughness down there,” Wyking Jones said of Anticevich’s play. “He ended up having a really really good game. Especially coming off not playing very much this season and being able to give us what he gave us tonight was great…He’s a big strong, physical kid and as a staff we’ve just challenged him to use it. Give us that. Give us that in a game. We see it in practice. But, provide that against competition. Not just in practice. We’ve been challenging him, and I told him before the game I said you’re going to play great tonight. I know you’re going to play great tonight. You’re going to be the first big off the bench and you’re going to get minutes tonight and I know you’re going to play great and he did.”

“Coach was letting me know to be ready, that he was going to play me,” Anticevich said. “Throughout the week he’s kinda been pushing me to be more aggressive and be ready to play. So, I was just ready to go out there tonight...My coaches give me a lot of confidence and put a lot of confidence in me to play my game and shoot when I’m open and being aggressive and my teammates do the same. Justice and all my teammates were really talking to me and just telling me to be confident and play. I just went out there relaxed and played.”

Towards the final minutes of the first half, San Diego State went on a 6-0 run and looked like they might finally gain separation from Cal. However, Cal didn’t let San Diego State do what San Francisco did to them on Wednesday. Grant Anticevich got his 8th point of the night off a pretty jumper, Darius McNeill hit a 3-pointer, and Justice Sueing hit a corner 3-point to shave the San Diego State lead to one. With a 42-41 lead going into halftime, San Diego State knew they were in for a battle.

During the beginning of the second half, Cal continued to play good basketball, moving the ball well and trusting each other. Every time you thought San Diego State would finally start to pull away, Cal found a way to respond, keeping the game tight.

A perfect example of this is the way Cal responded after San Diego State took a 78-71 lead with 3:53 to go. Rather than folding like cheap tents, Cal found a way to get right back in the game. Paris Austin hit a huge 3-pointer while Matt Bradley and Justice Sueing both hit crucial free throws, tying the game back up. When the game really started to turn Cal’s way was when Justice Sueing hit a 3-pointer and Andre Kelly made a tough reverse layup to put Cal up 83-80 with 1:04 to go. The crowd really started to get behind this young Cal team and momentum was finally on their side.

“Well, he was in foul trouble, and it was just good to see in a close game him have the confidence to go make that play,” Wyking Jones said of Kelly’s only bucket of the night. “Even after sitting on the bench for the majority of the game in foul trouble. And so, I like our pieces. I think we have some good pieces. At the end of the day, you got two sophomores, two freshmen, and a junior in a lineup. We’re young and so it’s good to see that our young team can come together and make some plays.”

Despite having the lead and momentum, Cal wasn’t yet done. Jordan Schakel hit a 3-pointer to tie the game up 83-83 with 45.5 to go, getting San Diego State right back in the game. The Aztecs' lead was short lived as Matt Bradley would come down and hit a monster 3-pointer to energize the crowd, giving Cal an 86-83 lead. After that 3-pointer from Bradley, Cal forced a travel call and from there they were able to finally seal the deal, thanks to some free throws from Paris Austin and Justice Sueing.

“We were just trusting each other, I think,” Sueing said. “Matt hit a huge shot at the end. We all trust him because he’s one of the best 3-point shooters in the country. So, all of us just feeding off each other, trusting each other with the ball, and we got the win because of it.”

Looking back on this game, one of the major things that stands out is the lineup change that Wyking Jones went with, choosing to bring Matt Bradley off the bench and start Connor Vanover. Jones knew he needed to get more size up front and that Bradley could be a really effective scoring punch for them off the bench.

“I brought Matt in to my office and told him that he was coming off the bench and I told him it’s not a demotion,” Jones said. “It’s not a punishment, you haven’t done anything wrong. We need to get bigger. We need a bigger lineup out there. We’re getting killed on the boards. After San Francisco, they had 14 offensive rebounds. We needed bigger bodies out there. I said when you come into the game, I want you to do what you do. I want you to score, I want you to be aggressive. Later that night, he texted me, he said coach I’m happy with my role to come in and score. I know we do need to get bigger. I just want you to know that I’m good with it. And so, it was very mature of him to accept it. He’s played great up until this point. So, it definitely wasn’t a demotion by any means. It was just we needed bigger bodies out there.”

Up next for Cal is a home game on Saturday, December 15th against Cal Poly. That game will tipoff at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.