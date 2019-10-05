Cal employed the principles of the upset handbook early. They forced three turnovers on the first three drives of the game for Oregon. They scored off the first one to shock the Autzen crowd, hitting a couple of explosive plays. Two things happened that changed the course of the contest for the Bears. Both Mike Saffell and Valentino Daltoso went down. And Devon Modster slid short of a first down inside the 10, and Greg Thomas missed a 32 yard field goal. The attrition on the offensive line. A second score would've given the Bears more cushion to work with. It ended up destroying the Bears, who only managed five first downs in the second half on their way to a 17-7 loss to 13th ranked Oregon in Autzen Stadium. Cal moves to 4-2 (1-2) going into their first bye week. Oregon moves to 4-1 (2-0). Cal struggled early at stopping the run, as CJ Verdell and Travis Dye got the Ducks down to the 10 with chunk runs, but after Johnny Johnson committed a personal foul to move the Ducks back, Ashtyn Davis undercut a pass intended for Jacob Breeland and got a fantastic return out to the Cal 37. Thanks to a 36 yard reception by Jordan Duncan on the sideline and a 22 yard reception by Chris Brown on a scramble drill, and the Bears had a 7-0 lead, one which would take them to halftime.

Cal forced a red-zone stop on defense on the next drive, thanks to Travis Dye dropping the ball as he stretched for a first down. Kuony Deng recovered, though the Bears, like the remainder of their drives, didn't score off the turnover. The Bears forced another fumble on their next drive, with Trey Turner popping the ball out from Dye. Then came the Modster Mash, as the Cal QB hit Jake Tonges with a dart for 24, then Trevon Clark for another 15. Modster, on a 3rd and 10, slid short of the line to gain, and Greg Thomas missed a field goal from 32 yards out. Thomas had been 8-9 up to that point. He went on to miss a second one from 45 in the fourth quarter. That marked the death knell for the Bears. The Bears led at the half, thanks to a miss from Herbert to Johnson, and a missed Oregon field goal. The second half saw three and outs traded, but the Ducks drove on the strength of Herbert's arm, with multiple completions to the likes of Mycah Pittman and Jacob Breeland, leading to a 28 yard field goal. Cal traded two more three and outs, and Steven Coutts, who had struggled with his power due to a leg injury, left one short to the dangerous Jevon Holland. Holland gave the Ducks great field position, Herbert hit Jacob Breeland for 30 yards, and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, the Bay Area native plunged in to give Oregon a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Cal forced a fourth down stop after yet another three and out, but a Modster throw to Remigio got tipped up for a Troy Dye interception. A Herbert rush and Ashtyn Davis late hit set the Ducks up inside the 15, and Herbert had his first touchdown pass of the game to Jaylon Redd. Trevon Clark, with multiple receptions over the final two drives, tried to keep Cal in it, but one Thomas missed field goal, along with two late sacks allowed, sent the Bears into the bye on a two-game losing streak.

