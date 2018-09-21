Laird did get that, to a certain extent. Students had drawn a picture of him, holding one of his favorite books (Freakanomics by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner). Someone had written a poem about his hometown, Arroyo Grande. Ben Jackson, an 8th grade English teacher (clad in a Shane Vereen Cal jersey), led his students in a chant. In the middle of all this came the reason he was here, as Burl Toler and local Allstate agent Angela Darby came in with his Allstate Good Works Team trophy.

"I lived two blocks away from here the past three years," Laird said, "so I always passed by here, but it was really fun the past spring and summer to visit all these schools and talk to the kids, so when I get the chance, I try to do it, and that's what I thought I was doing here this morning."

Cal running back Patrick Laird has been to enough elementary and middle schools over the past few months, talking to kids about his Summer Reading Challenge and learning in general, that Friday seemed to be just another day to him. Laird went over to Willard Middle School in Berkeley to talk to a number of kids about reading, something that has been the norm.

"Then Allstate and my coach were here and the media guys, so it was a cool experience," Laird said.

The redshirt senior running back then worked the room, as he's done plenty of Q&As of this sort. One kid memorably asked if he had Jared Goff's phone number. Laird does, but when asked if he gave it out

"I did not, no," Laird quipped.

One question Laird got was one that he relishes getting, and one that he hears often.

"The what do you want to do with your life ones, those are always funny," Laird said, "because I tell them I want to play football, but I know I'm not going to play football for the rest of my life, so I try to say things that I'm passionate about, because I'm not completely settled on what I want to do. When you're in middle school or you're in elementary school, you see all these people doing all these things when they're older, and you think they have it figured out, and so I try to tell them I don't have it figured out, but that's okay, because I'm constantly trying to learn new things and find new passions, whatever it is."

With that, Laird's finishing up his degree, a dual major in business and political science, as he's finishing off the Poly Sci bit this semester. As for the actual trophy:

"They said I don't get it until January," Laird said.

As for the weekend, the Cal players have it off before they reconvene on Monday. Multiple players are going back home, like Jordan Kunaszyk. Evan Weaver is going with his dad to a Journey and Def Leppard concert. The Bears' co-captain is like the former, heading back home for his sister's birthday, and for one more talk.

"I'm talking to the(his alma mater, Mission Prep) team tonight," Laird said, as the Royals are 4-0 heading into a game with Fresno Christian, "I need to come up with a motivational speech now, I gotta ask coach Toler what to say."

With what he's done so far, Laird's more than likely to get it done.