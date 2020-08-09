GoldenBearReport - Ranking the Contenders: Jahmai Mashack

During his junior season at Etiwanda (Calif.) High, athletic wing Jahmai Mashack proved to be much more than an athlete. With good size to go along with his athleticism, Mashack proved to be a high energy player who slashes to the rim, has to be accounted for from deep and has potential as an elite defender. He's shot into the national top 50 in the class of 2021 and now has double digit offers from high major programs.



1. TENNESSEE

Rick Barnes and his staff could be on the verge of putting together another really strong class in 2021 and they are making some serious headway with Mashack. The Vols have a pair of potential one and done five-stars on campus this year in Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson and have proven they can develop guys like Mashack into NBA players. Should they land five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler, selling the idea of playing alongside a playmaker could be huge for the Vols chances.

2. TEXAS

Shaka Smart and the Longhorns may need to sign as many as six from the class of 2021 and they will need lots of help in the backcourt and on the wing. They got a good first piece in four-star combo guard Emarion Ellis but they would love to have an athletic wing like Mashack to play alongside of him. Smart's high energy and positive approach fits well with Mashack's own personality and has allowed Texas to gain some traction.

3. CALIFORNIA

Mashack has been to Berkeley plenty of times and there's a family attachment because his mother is a graduate of Cal. Family ties aside, the Bears and Mark Fox could really use a player like Mashack. Matt Bradley has been able to thrive and the freedom he's been afforded is a blueprint for how Mashack could be used. Also, 2020 signee Monty Bowser is a potential steal on the wing and has a game that compliments Mashack's very well.

4. ARIZONA

Given what they've been able to do on the recruiting trail over the years, particularly in Southern California, you can never count Sean Miller and the Wildcats out of any recruitment. They've turned up the pressure on Mashack of late and he's arguably their most attainable wing target. How badly they need a two guard will be determined by how Jemarl Baker does this year and in which ways they use freshmen like Dalen Terry and Ben Mathurin, but they are keeping themselves in the game.

5. COLORADO

Tad Boyle and the Buffs were one of the first high major programs to offer Mashack and that could carry some weight with him at the end of the day. Boyle and his staff have done a good job of developing players and they've always had a recruiting presence in California. The trick here is going to be selling Mashack on joining a program that went heavy on wings in the class of 2020 signing Dominique Clifford, Jabari Walker and Luke O'Brien.

