Brock Bowers has two dozen offers, but the four-star tight end recently narrowed his choices to a top eight and all those programs remain in play. The Napa, Calif., standout luckily enough took a bunch of unofficial visits this offseason and saw a lot of his top schools, but he still does not seem ready to make a commitment just yet. With the coronavirus travel ban still in play, Bowers said he would like to make a decision before his senior season and that Georgia, Penn State and Notre Dame should receive official visits. Others could happen as well before a decision is made. Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal, UCLA and Washington made the cut for Bowers, but some programs are ahead of others, and there is still a good amount of time left before he wraps things up. We take a shot at Ranking the Contenders as the offseason continues.

1. GEORGIA

The Bulldogs have the edge in Bowers’ recruitment and the coaching staff is doing everything possible to convince him Georgia is the right spot for him. There are few, if any, tight ends in this class that Georgia has higher on its board. The four-star prospect has developed a great relationship with assistant coach Todd Hartley, he likes the coaching staff and the big-time atmosphere at Georgia and the town of Athens also appeals to him. Staying close to home does not seem like a huge priority, so UGA makes a lot of sense.

2. PENN STATE

There is a lot going for Penn State as well. Bowers had a great time with assistant coach Tyler Bowen during his visit there, he had a chance to sit and talk over dinner with Pat Freiermuth and other Nittany Lions and he seemed to like the atmosphere. Again, Bowers is not opposed to small-town living, so State College is appealing to him, and the four-star really respects the tight end tradition at Penn State and how much the offense has utilized that position recently.

3. NOTRE DAME

Bowers knows how much Notre Dame throws to its tight ends and it certainly does not hurt the Irish that Cole Kmet was the first player at that position taken in the NFL Draft last week. The Napa standout knows the deal in South Bend: great coaching staff, great players, great atmosphere, great academics, great history. Notre Dame has clearly made Bowers a priority in this class and the Irish remain a serious player.

4. CAL

The Golden Bears already have a commitment from local four-star tight end Jermaine Terry, but they are still making Bowers a priority because two tight ends should definitely be used in Cal’s offense in the coming seasons. The four-star from Napa likes what new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is bringing to the offense and if Bowers decides he prefers staying closer to home, Cal could be a very realistic option.

5. OREGON