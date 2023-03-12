In what could have been a whirlwind process, Sam Jackson V's decision to make the move from TCU to Cal was an easy one. The Illinois native served as one of the reserves at quarterback behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan last season. He was successful in his opportunities to see the field, but those chances came far and few between.

He threw just 16 passes during his time in Forth Worth with the Horned Frogs.

So, while his team was on its way to play for a national championship, Jackson had to think about his own future. He ultimately decided as soon as the season ended that he would be moving on from the program to look for a new home.

It was not long after that when the Bears and new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital began making contact.

"Once I hit the portal, Cal was like the first school to call me," Jackson said after his second practice with the Bears on Saturday. "I had to make a decision pretty fast, because I didn't want to be coming in late. ... I did talk to other schools, but Cal showed the most love. Then I got to get on an official visit up here and it just felt like home.

"So, I kinda made my decision pretty fast based off the coaches and getting to meet the players."