As Cal takes the field Saturday for its annual spring showcase, most eyes in Memorial Stadium will be fixated on new quarterback Sam Jackson V.

He's still largely an unknown to the college football world after attempting just 6 passes (all completions) over his two years at TCU. Outside of the more rabid fans who have devoured practice reports this spring, he's an unknown to the Cal fanbase.

And really, in terms of what the QB will ultimately be with the Golden Bears, that's still coming into focus for the coaches as well.

But the first thing to know about Jackson is that he has full clarity in how he sees his own potential.

"I know I'm going to surprise a lot of people, a lot," he told Golden Bear Report. "I know they don't really know me like that so they can have their opinions, but I'd rather let my game speak for that. I'm not really big on telling you this is what I'm going to do, this that and the third. But they'll see when they come out to the games."

What the coaches -- and media -- have seen this spring is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback as expected, but one still mixing the big plays with the mistakes one would also expect from a QB that simply hasn't played much football at this level.

"That is to be expected," Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said this week. "And quarterback play, you can always get better, you can always critique, you can always improve. But he's such a dynamic, his dynamic ability to extend plays ... he's got this confidence in himself and his ability to extend plays and make plays on his feet and throw on the run, which you're going to see some exciting plays, but you're also going to see plays where you need to throw the ball away and don't take that unnecessary sack or don't force a throw. And, again, that comes from reps and just playing as much football as possible."

Jackson may not have played a lot of football at TCU, but he emphasizes how much he took away from those last two seasons and the Horned Frogs' incredible run to the national championship game this year.

Yes, ultimately he left because he wanted his own shot to the run an offense, but he lauds everything he learned from Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan and says Chandler Morris, Duggan's successor this year, was his best friend at TCU.

So it was a fully amicable parting -- he just felt it was his time to shine too and found the opportunity he was looking for at a Cal program starting over on offense in its own right.

"I've seen it before. The team I came from last year, they went to a national championship, I was a part of that team. So I know what it looks like to win. I know what it looks like when guys are down or up. I've seen it before, I've seen how I need to be at that position," Jackson said. "I just feel like I can bring some of the stuff I took from TCU. ... This is a great program -- it's just they needed a spark in the offense."

And Jackson needed a program that fully appreciated the kind of spark he could be ...

More to the point, he's been waiting several years now to prove that the pure athleticism that always seems to be the first part of his skill set talked about is only part of the story.