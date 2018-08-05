TE Coach and Special Teams coordinator Charlie Ragle is many things. Loud? Definitely, as you hear him from up in the stands as he works with the tight end group. Passionate? You bet. An excellent recruiter? Just ask those covering Arizona high school football to see who he's pulled from there in the class of 2019. He took the time Saturday after Cal's second practice to talk with us about new kickers, tight ends, and more.

A couple new names on the roster popped up at kicker, how did Greg Thomas end up on the roster?

He’s a kid we recruited out of San Francisco City (College). He’s a kid at a local school, and they have a heck of a program there, so it’s something where we felt, losing Matt (Anderson), looking at two inexperienced, I know Gabe (Siemieniec) kicked off, but two inexperienced kickers for the big picture, we wanted to bring in somebody else to really liven up the competition. We were able to look at Greg’s tape and see that, ‘hey man, this is a guy, he is in the bay,’ which gives him an advantage because he’s well aware of the conditions at certain time of the year, so that’s how we found Greg.

He was going to come to school here if all things didn’t work out regardless, and in two days, he’s done a nice job.

He hit a few field goals (Saturday)

He did, 3 for 3, hit a 47 yarder, he had a good day.

And you added Dario (Longhetto) as well, a righty to end the string of lefties

Right, finally (laughs). He’s a prep school kid, Newbury Park is where he went to high school, and then he spent a year at the prep school back east. He’s a combo guy (kicker and punter), and we know what’s Steven (Coutts) is going to do. He was a guy who when I was at Arizona I had looked at and when I got here at Cal, we looked at him again. He was a good student, but he went and cleaned some things up and really pushed himself over the top at the prep school. It’s really intrigued us about him, and we’re excited to have him here as well.

One thing I wanted to ask, you were solely listed as the special teams coordinator in the spring and now you’re back with tight ends, though you were working with tight ends a bit in spring as well, what spurred that title change back and forth?

Yeah, I think coach Baldwin (who was the TE coach in spring) have an excellent relationship, we had spent some time talking, obviously I’ve coached tight ends for a while now. Getting in there (with the tight ends in spring) I wanted to stay in the mix. One, I did want more time with the specialists so I could grow and develop them. I thought that was key. That’s what coach Wilcox and I talked about originally, but then Beau and I got to talking after a few practices, and he thought about ‘what about taking care of my individual and helping me a little bit?’ And it frees him up as the coordinator to go work with the receivers or the quarterbacks or the running backs. He can bounce around during that 20 or 30 minutes of time, so it helps him and it helps me, just from the fact that I want to stay in the game, aside from coaching the specialists, it keeps me involved, it keeps me fresh, and it gives me the chance to work with more players that’ll end up playing special teams for me as well. I think it was dual-serving if you will, happy to be doing it, happy to be involved with those guys, and hopefully it’ll pay off.

You have a few more tools in the toolbox (at TE) this year, you have Ian (Bunting), you have Ray (Hudson), back for however long he’s been here.

Sixteen years (laughs)

Something like that, seven years of college right down the drain…

Absolutely, what’s the movie..

Beau said Tommy Boy, I was thinking Animal House

It was Better off Dead (a 1985 film starring John Cusack), “Lane, I’ve been going to this high school for seven and a half years, I ain’t no dummy.” (laughs) I saw a picture of Ray when he got to camp six years ago, man I cried laughing, it was awesome. To have him back is fantastic, having Ian is a major win for us. Then the guys we’ve got, we did a pretty good job of using them last year, Kyle’s moving around better, Malik’s going to do what he does, he’s a fantastic player for us. You’ve got some guys there that can really help us and allow us to do some things there. McCallan Castles, I really like what he’s gonna bring to the table with his length and athleticism, obviously Gavin Reinwald did some good things for us last year in certain phases. You’re older at the position, we’ve worked them through a spring, a season, a spring, and now into fall camp, now they’re starting to act and play like tight ends.

I was gonna ask about McCallan, because there were six plays in a drive in one of the team periods, and he caught three passes on that drive…

Guys like that, guys like McCallan, they don’t grow on trees man. They’re long and they’re big, and you can’t coach length, to have those guys, they’re big targets, hard to miss them.

Castles has only played outside receiver the past couple years, so he needs to work more on the inline skills?

Absolutely, and he’s gonna be a work in progress, we know that, that’s part of being a freshman, because he played so much detached tight end, but we’ll get him there. That’s why for the first two days we spend a period, five minutes working on our right hand and left hand stance, having a flat back and coming out of that position, because some of those guys don’t do it, the more and more that are with spread offenses, you don’t see a lot of that in-line, line of scrimmage tight end.

That’s what Ray was originally recruited for (in-line tight end), but then he played slot

Right, but that’s probably helped Ray out, coming back he has some of that in his background, so he’s able to do both, we’re excited.