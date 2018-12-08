With it being a developmental weekend for the most of the team aside from the high rep guys, I had a conversation with Cal's most tenured starter, center Addison Ooms, about his experience this week, as he was a redshirt freshman during the last time the Bears went to a bowl in 2015.

How are you doing with this developmental stuff?

I'm doing great, the younger guys are able to get their wits about them, sort of able to get into that Cal football role, they're sort of in scout mode or they're backing up, they're getting good live reps, and for the older guys, it's great for us, we're getting our bodies back after the season.

Pat Laird said you guys did a spin class, how was that and was he really the top performer?

Of course he said that, of course Pat said that, that's unbelievable. Him and Ian were in there and were trying to race, but we did intervals. We were on the low intervals and we were supposed to keep it at a certain pace, but he's up here, like 'I've got to get the most miles,' he didn't do the workout the way it was supposed to, so I'm not gonna give him that credit (laughs)

How was that experience for the offensive line?

It was great, good stuff, a couple of us O-linemen had been in there before in the spin class, sometimes the gymnastics girls are in there, they're doing a spin class, every now and then we'll join, so it's nothing new for us.

From the standpoint of taking care of injuries, how are you doing this week?

I'm great, in season healthy is what we like to call it, so nothing wrong with me other than little things here and there, as long as you don't hear anything on the field, you're fine.

What do you remember about the 2015 trip to the Armed Forces Bowl and how does that trip's enthusiasm compare to this one?

I remember it was a big deal for the seniors and the older guys, guys like Jordan Rigsbee, who they'd gone to a bowl when he was younger and he wasn't playing, and he was telling me how much fun it was, what a great experience it was, then going there everyone was very enthused and excited for the opportunity and had so much fun. It was everything the seniors told me, and that's what I'm telling the young guys, this is an experience that you want to have every single year, that's the standard that has been set. It's not like, these seniors are gone, this is our legacy, our legacy is that we stamp this as the bare minimum for Cal football, so that's what we expect.

Coach Greatwood has said he has high hopes for Matt Cindric coming up and playing center, how is he developing from your vantage point?

Cindo, he's very very strong, very strong, strong in the weight room, strong on the field, his feet are athletic, he's a natural athlete. I think it's going to be very important for him to focus on technique and little things during this time and spring ball, because they're so close together. I think that this developmental period will be very very beneficial for him. I know it was for me, you don't realize it, because sometimes spring ball is monotonous, but you don't realize how much better you actually get. I think that with these practices, he's going to be able to pick up what he doesn't have yet easily.

How have Gentle and Will Craig filled in alongside you with injuries on the OL?

They're great, Gentle, he's so athletic, he makes plays, it's hard to make plays on the offensive line, but that guy, he's athletic and when he's on, that man is doing things that're incredible. He's awesome to play with, he's smart, Will too. He's been integrated into the OL since Oregon State, so we didn't have a problem with getting him in there at all, he's been doing a really good job, but when it comes to putting Gentle, Gibby in there, coach Wood did a really good job in Spring ball and Fall camp of switching up the OL, switching everyone up so when this situation occurs, we know how to play with each other, so it's all credit to coach Wood.

How much does it help to have you as a constant at center in these situations?

I'm sure it helps when it comes to getting people on the right page, making sure people understand what they're going to do, that definitely helps with the center position, having to communicate so much. Having someone else going in there, people communicate differently, so having that constant source of communication that they're used to helps.

