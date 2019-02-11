Ticker
football

Q&A With Cal WR Coach Burl Toler

Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

On signing day 2.0, I had the pleasure to talk with WR coach Burl Toler, who gave his thoughts on a few guys he recruited this cycle, becoming the Bay Area recruiter for Cal, bringing his past expe...

