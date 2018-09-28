This week, we took a handful of questions on the Bears heading into the Oregon game Saturday, as the Bears have their first game as a ranked team in the 2018 season.

Do you think the (likely) loss of starting defensive end Austin Faoliu will have much of an impact on Oregon's DL play?

To a certain extent it does if he’s out, and Mario Cristobal said it’s 50/50 whether he plays or not. That leads me to believe that Faoliu will play some, but they rotate six guys in on the defensive line. If Faoliu can’t go, they’ll likely start Gary Baker, who they started against Bowling Green to open the season. I don’t think it impacts too much. Faoliu (who has played 180 reps) makes a lot of tackles for that defensive line, but Baker’s about as productive (having played 100 reps), and they’ll rotate guys through either way.

How deep are they up front on defense and does that potentially improve Cal's chances of getting some semblance of a running game going on Saturday night?

Baldwin noted Tuesday that they rotate through about six guys on the defensive line. We’ll see if that holds up, because they’ll probably move into a smaller look up front if Cal spreads them out with their 11 personnel. I don’t think Oregon is as package heavy as Cal on defense, they’ll keep their nose Jordon Scott out against some spread sets because he has the versatility to work as more of a space occupier.

One thing that differentiates Cal from other teams Oregon has faced is the threat of the QB run. Stanford didn’t have that, neither did any of the three squads the Ducks played before had a running QB threat either. The Cal QBs will run, which would ostensibly open up space for Laird and company Saturday.

Trace... talk about the health of the 2 teams going into the game... we know that Kanawai Noa is back for Cal but are there any other Bears who are banged up? (no need to mention Goode)... we've heard that a couple of the Duck DLineman were at practice in boots yesterday... starters... any intel there?

Only one I heard about is Faoliu on the defensive line, but Tony Brooks-James was said to be 50/50 as well. Brooks-James will likely play as well, as he’s been the most reliable of the Oregon stable of backs.

On the Cal side, aside from some minor nicks and bruises, everyone appears to be in decent health. Noa coming back provides a safety net for the young QBs, and he was the best wideout against Oregon a year ago. It does help to have had a bye week the week before this game.

Do you have any sense for if we’ll see some new wrinkles in the Cal offense that were being kept under wraps during non-conference play? I imagine the bye week would have been nice to implement some additional schemes/packages.

One thing Nam and I have talked about is scheming to get receivers open. Whether that comes from rub routes, stacked receiver formations, more play action and rollouts, that’s something I wouldn’t be surprised to see. Garbers was the best of the QBs in play action during camp, especially on some of those rollout plays, so that’s an area that can open up a bit.