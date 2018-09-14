As we do every week, we take questions for a Q&A mailbag, and this week, we've got some going into Cal's matchup with Idaho State Saturday.

How concerned should we be heading into conference play if we fail to put up minimum 40 points this week?

While I do believe that they’ll be able to improve as time goes along, there’s a point to be made here about getting points out of drives. Right now, Cal is getting points on about 14.2% of their drives (1 in 7). That’s not good. With the strength of this Cal team being the defense, the Bears can likely get some short fields on Saturday and convert on those if the offense is continuing its progression.

What needs to be seen alongside the scoring aspect is how the drives are done, essentially whether they can move the ball consistently, get push on the line, get separation on the outside. They did the first two in the second half against BYU in going 7 of 9 on 3rd downs, but it only resulted in 14 points. Combine those with finishing drives, and that’s what needs to happen.

So, moderately concerned. I’m not sure we’ll know how good this Cal team can be until after their game against Oregon.

Lots of rumors floating about regarding Bowers. Can you dispel the "he's hurt" rumor?

I can confirm that he’s been practicing. What I’ve taken from what Justin Wilcox has said about Ross is that he’s been passed up by Garbers and McIlwain, and that’s what we saw last Saturday with those two taking every snap.

Taking into account the 2 games played and the OL's mixed performances, what do you think the ceiling is for this line which we collectively expected to take a step forward this season?

The thing about Steve Greatwood’s offensive lines is that they usually get good toward the second half of the season. That’s what happened post-Washington, as the Bears had a 100 yard rusher in five of the final six games, while cutting sack totals way down.

That development is coming sooner, and while I don’t think this is a typical ‘Wisconsin-style’ roll defensive linemen into the ground OL, I think it has the potential to be a solid group, cutting down sacks to less than two allowed per game as a baseline. Having two QBs that can move the pocket, Garbers especially, makes them look better as well.

Same goes for the run game, as having the threat of a QB run holds one more guy on the backside, allowing the OL to focus on the frontside and for running backs to have more space. It’s a team game, and one thing is going to flow into another with those groups.

Thoughts on why we aren't seeing more of Dancy etc.? Is it the OL, their relative lack of experience, ball control issues, pass blocking or some combination?

Burl Toler painted it as a lack of experience among the group, but with the opponent this week, this is the time for guys like Dancy to get more experience in game.

Throughout fall camp, I felt Dancy had some of the best pass blocking skills among the group, along with holding onto the ball well, and it’s been surprising to see him not in action, aside from three plays against BYU.

Assuming we are up by a comfortable lead and given the new redshirt rule, who should we expect to see play who will likely ultimately end up a redshirt?

Through week two, only two true freshmen have played, and those two are Joey Ogunbanjo and Chigozie Anusiem. They’re pretty obviously not redshirting. With that, there’s a handful of guys that are on the depth chart as true freshmen that should see some playing time this week.

WR Nikko Remigio: Surprised that he hasn’t seen time yet, since he consistently got open during fall camp against what we know now is a pretty solid secondary.

LB Evan Tattersall: While Evan Weaver is maniacally competitive and never wants to come out, Tattersall could easily see some time rotating in in the later stages of the game.

OL Will Craig: Another guy who could use experience, as Craig may be the left tackle of the future after Patrick Mekari leaves

RB Chris Brown: A stalwart on special teams who could see some time with that unit, but could also see time in the backfield

OLB Nick Alftin: With Cam Goode still out, Tim DeRuyter might try out Alftin at the OLB spot, where the 6’5”, 240 lb true freshman can provide a bigger look at the spot

We might also see guys like Louie Bickett and McCallan Castles get out there as well, though they haven’t made it onto the depth chart as of right now. Early in the season, the Cal staff hasn’t played too many guys on offense and defense, preferring to ease players in, and that’s what we’re seeing now.

Would be interested in knowing how the coaches feel going into this game compared to Weber last year? We didn’t blow them out last year and it was much closer than it should have been. Any difference in preparations this week?

In general, I think the Cal staff, to a certain extent, knows what they have more than they did a year ago, and as such, there’s a little more confidence in the squad to take care of business than there was a year ago. There’s no difference in preparation this week though, as Beau Baldwin said Tuesday, they’re still playing a team with scholarship players. But with more understanding of what they’re capable of, and coaches that have faced off against this Idaho State team in years prior (Baldwin, Edwards and Alexander in 2016, Toler in 2017), there’s probably a bit more confidence going into this game, though you’d never really know it with the way the staff portrays it publicly.