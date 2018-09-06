This week, we reached into the mailbag, and this is what we came up with

What's the status of Cam Goode?

While Goode had probably the best opener anyone could have, he’s likely not going to play against BYU, as the Bears are going to have to creatively use Malik Psalms, Deon White, Ben Moos, and Joey Ogunbanjo in his place.

What’s the QB pecking order this week?

While the Cal coaches have stayed mum on the subject throughout the week, I don’t think it’s too hard to make a guess at what the Bears are looking at going with into BYU. Chase Garbers played the entirety of the second half, with Brandon McIlwain coming in sporadically on various drives. Ross Bowers didn’t come in at all.

If you’re not going with the guy that started all last season, logic dictates that you’d give the guy you expect to start the majority of the reps with the first team, considering he didn’t get too many during fall camp. That’d make Garbers the guy.

Fingers crossed on Goode but perhaps you can ask how Banjo looked on film and how do they go about getting him ready?

Tim DeRuyter had this to say about Moos and Banjo Wednesday:

“Well, they’re still works in progress, at times they’re doing some good things, but the thing with young guys is that they’re not consistent, they’re not there yet. We’ve got to coach them up to get them there, and they’ve got to step up.”

Per our fancy new PFF Analytics, as Rivals is partnered with Pro Football Focus now, Ogunbanjo was actually the highest graded Bear on the pass rush side of things (though one caveat is that he took 10 snaps in pass rush situations). What it’s going to take is getting him more reps to get him more comfortable, because Ogunbanjo has all the measureables to be a successful outside linebacker in this defense.

What is staff's plan for dealing with altitude given we didn't use a ton of subs at inside backer or at tailback. Are they going out a day early?

The answer that I got from Wilcox when I asked that question:

“They’re gonna feel some, maybe a little dry mouth, but there’s plenty of oxygen and we work out, so again, they’re not going to move the stadium. The altitude is what the altitude is.”

They aren’t going to do anything particularly different for a day, other than maybe hydrate better. Wilcox did say earlier in the week that more RBs weren’t used due to not extending drives like they wanted, so if they’re able to do so against BYU, we’ll likely see more Dancy and Clark.

Who jumped out on tape after a re-watch?

This question was originally about the coaches, but I wanted a chance to use some of our new analytics from PFF to answer this, because is corroborates some of what I saw on Saturday.

Top pass blocker, per PFF: Mike Saffell, RG (86.8)

Saffell was one of three OL to play every snap, along with Ooms and Mekari, and he did not allow a pressure in any one of his 44 pass blocking snaps. In looking at the rushing stats, Cal had their most rushing success running off right guard, with 7 carries for 55 yards

Top Run Blocker, per PFF: Ray Hudson, TE (82.8)

Hudson struggled to haul in a few passes, but he was successful as a blocker on the edge for the Bears, along with Malik McMorris, who was right behind him in the category. It is a small sample size, as Hudson took 15 run blocking snaps. Jake Curhan is the highest graded OL in the category.

Top Cover Guy, per PFF (With more than 10 snaps in coverage): Ashtyn Davis, S (82.3)

This would have been Cam Goode, but he only dropped into coverage 4 times, one being the pick 6, but Davis graded out well, mainly due to his ranginess on the backend, which had him getting a pick and an pass breakup.

Top Run Stopper, per PFF: Evan Weaver, ILB (90.5)

Weaver was legitimately all over the field with probably the best performance we’ve seen from him in his three years at Cal. He made 13 tackles, 11 solo, with only one missed tackles with seven stops (plays that would be considered a ‘loss’ for the offense, not necessarily TFLs, but not positive plays)

Top pass rusher, per PFF: Joey Ogunbanjo, OLB (78.1)

Again, small sample size, but Ogunbanjo had a nice rush late where he beat two blockers to get a hit on Nathan Elliott to force a throwaway. Just a taste of what he is capable of.

What jumps out at the staff after watching BYU film vs UofA?

BYU has a new offensive coordinator, and the main points from the coaches this week have been as such:

Lots of misdirection, pre-snap motion, fly sweep stuff

Size up front on both sides of the ball, lots of height

Multiple tight ends used (five saw time for BYU)

Not one clear big target for BYU, with 10 guys having caught passes

Able to get push up the middle with their DL

General experience, as they’re all older due to Mormon missions and the like.

Given the performance of the OL in the NC game and the play of the BYU DL in the AZ game, what expectations do you have for our OL next Saturday.

I think there has to be more understanding of what they’re doing, and there’s a lot of credit to be given to the UNC interior, which I underrated. BYU’s big, maybe not as talented, but they’re disciplined. Sitaki, whether at BYU or Utah, has had space occupying defensive lines, and the offensive line is going to have to take what they can get. That’ll come from some double teams up front, and generally making sure they can square up on their initial blocks.

What, if anything, will an expanded playbook or the impact of fewer QB's drawing snaps have on the OL's performance.

Probably nothing honestly. A running QB like Garbers or McIlwain may make things a bit easier on the OL, keeping backside players occupied, but we’ll see how much BYU bites on those and if the QBs can make the right decisions.

Finally, any changes along the OL next weekend.

I think they’ll use more guys in general, as Ryan Gibson will probably come in at one of the guard spots to give Bennett, Daltoso, or Saffell a spell, but I doubt much changes. One thing I do want to see is how much they use Daltoso at right tackle, as Steve Greatwood did for a handful of snaps against North Carolina.

What is plan for using more RBs than just Laird? Will we see more of Clark and Dancy?

As said earlier, Wilcox mentioned earlier this week that they felt they didn’t sustain drives long enough to the point where they could use multiple running backs. The more sustained drives we see, the more they should hypothetically use Dancy and Clark.