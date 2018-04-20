One thing Justin Wilcox has stressed this spring is that where a guy plays and which group he plays with isn't necessarily where he'll be on the depth chart post-spring and beyond. That said, with more open practices this spring, it's a little easier to see where all the pieces are starting to fall into place as the spring game is little more than a week away.

Moving forward with the defense today, this will a be a rundown of the best guess for the depth chart at the end of the spring.