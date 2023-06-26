“The visit allowed me to be around the players and just being able to soak in what they’re experiencing and also to ask questions about what it would be like. The way the team responds to each other is something that makes them such a great place to be,” Caminong told Golden Bear Report.

And it sure sounds like the Golden Bears maximized their presentation with the QB.

Perhaps the most important target for Cal in this 2024 recruiting class is three-star quarterback EJ Caminong, which made this past weekend a pivotal opportunity as the standout from Washington took his official visit to Berkeley.

The strongest factor working in Cal’s favor is the connection Caminong has built with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

“Me and Spav are locked in. Our relationship is super close, I really can relate to him,” Caminong said. “He’s been recruiting me hard from the jump and wants the best for me. He preaches that and is a very consistent person. You always know what you’re going to get, he’s just a great person and this weekend was just fun to be around him, for both me and my family.”

Caminong was committed to Washington for more than seven months before backing off that pledge earlier this month.

Since then, his recruitment has come into focus with Cal and Oregon State emerging as the finalists.

There’s no definitive decision date, but it could come soon.

“Cal is at a great spot in my recruitment. It’s going to be tough, though. Oregon State is an amazing program and also have amazing people — it is going to be a tough decision,” Caminong said.

“[I’m] hopefully going to take my time and reflect on my two options, weigh them out carefully and move from there.“

In the meantime, the Bears certainly gave him a lot to think about.

“No. 1 is that you’re going to be developed on and off of the field. It truly is a 40-year decision, and so you truly get the best of both worlds at Cal,” he said.