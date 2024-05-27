Priority DL target Xavier Ukponu reflects on 'great' Cal official visit
Xavier Ukponu has emerged as a priority target for Cal in the 2025 cycle. The high three-star prospect from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas is fresh off his official visit with the Bears, and the team continues to take steps in the right direction as Ukponu works towards a likely summer decision.
Prior to the weekend, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman had already visited Cal previously this spring. However, his latest trip allowed him an even greater opportunity to spend time with the staff and build on his bond with defensive line coach Andrew Browning and the rest of the coaches in Berkeley.
The Bears are part of at top group that features eight other programs including LSU, Arkansas, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Washington, USC and Oregon. The other West Coast schools are beginning to fall out of favor with the 2025 prospect, but Cal remains squarely in the picture coming out of his latest trip to the school.
"It was fun, I had a great time," Ukponu said. "They treated me very well, they treated my family well. The players were cool. It was a great experience.
