Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 14:09:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Previewing Stanford: Cal Looks to Snap Another Streak Against Cardinal

Egsdonl3nfyhwjjc19p1
James Snook - USA Today Sports
Trace Travers • GoldenBearReport.com
@tracetravers3
Publisher

It's Big Game Week in Berkeley and spirits are high coming off a massive win over USC in LA. With one streak taken down the week before, and a road Pac-12 losing streak ended two weeks before that,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}