We break down the visitor list for this week and where things stand with each prospect.

Cal hosted eight prospects last weekend and has its biggest recruiting weekend still ahead next weekend, as it looks to generate momentum heading into the summer and build on its four early commitments.

Cal is hosting its second group of official visitors this weekend, with four uncommitted targets and three-star DB commit Brooklyn Cheek set to check out Berkeley these next few days.

With recruits no longer limited to five official visits, three-star defensive lineman Carlon Jones has taken full advantage as he's already taken OVs to UTSA, TCU, Oklahoma State and Nebraska and he continues his summer tour this week at Cal and next weekend at Georgia Tech.

"It's been pretty cool because I've always been interested in these schools, so it's making my process a lot easier to evaluate like what school I'm going to want to commit to," he told Golden Bear Report. "[I'm looking for] a good program to give me an opportunity to play and develop, have a good relationship with the coaches and be able to develop as a man and a person."

He's keeping an open mind until all those visits are done and plans on a late July decision.



"I'm still evaluating. There's no favorites," he said.

With Cal, Jones emphasized the consistent communication from Bears DL coach Andrew Browning and the natural fit he sees within the Cal defense.

"I'm very interested in them, specifically because it wouldn't be much of a change going into a 4-2-5 because [my high school team also] runs a 4-2-5," Jones said. "It wouldn't be much of a change from where I play for my high school because I play a 3-technique and he said I'd be a 3-technique there also."

Jones made the trip to Berkeley on Thursday evening with his mother, father and sister.

"I would like to build a relationship with [potential future] teammates and the coaching staff," he said of his main goal for the weekend.