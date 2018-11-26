On Monday at 6:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will face the Santa Clara Broncos in Berkeley. Cal comes in with a 1-3 record while Santa Clara comes in at 1-4.

Last time out: Cal is coming back from a two-game road trip to Brooklyn, New York where they lost to both St. John’s and Temple in the Legends Classic. Against Temple, Cal lost 76-59, getting outscored 44-31 in the second half.

RECAP: Cal falls to Temple in second game of Legends Classic

On Santa Clara: After losing their first four games, the Broncos finally picked up a win with a 71-63 victory over San Jose State on Saturday. Sophomore guard Tahj Eaddy had a career-high 23 points to go along with a career-high six 3-pointers while senior center Henrik Jadersten erupted for 17 points off the bench after only scoring 3 points combined in his previous games.

Eaddy leads the Broncos in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from 3-point range. While his game against San Jose State was a career night, Eaddy has been playing well all season and will look to have another big game. Sophomore forward Josip Vrankic (11.4 points) and freshman forward Keshawn Justice (11.8 points) are the other two players on this Broncos team averaging in double figures, giving Eaddy some relief. After them, no one else is averaging in double figures, though Jadersten showed on Saturday that he’s capable of putting up points.

As a team, the Broncos average 63.6 points per game while giving up 73.4 points per game. They have a tough time putting up points while conversely struggling to stop opponents from scoring. Where they really struggle on defense is fouling. Opponents are averaging 25 free throw attempts per game, resulting in 17 points per game at the foul line. The Broncos also struggle on the glass, averaging 33.6 rebounds per game while giving up 40.8.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to win this game, the first thing they need to do is contain Tahj Eaddy. If he gets going, Santa Clara will have a chance to make this game interesting. Cal has struggled to contain guards this year, so it is imperative for Cal to keep him below his scoring average and not allow him to have the type of night that he had against San Jose State.

In addition to containing Eaddy, Cal will want to make sure they play good defense as a whole. If they’re forcing Santa Clara to take tough shots and preventing them from getting second chance looks by controlling the defensive glass, Cal will put themselves in a really good position to win. When Cal is forcing tough shots and getting out on the break, they look solid. Paris Austin knows how to push the ball in transition and find open shooters like Darius McNeill. It’s when they’re taking the ball out of the net and playing in the half court that their offense starts to struggle.

On offense, the key for Cal in this game is to move the ball and get everyone involved. So long as Paris Austin, Darius McNeill, and Justice Sueing don’t start playing too much isolation, Cal should be fine. They have more talent than Santa Clara, but they have the tendency to play down to their opponents’ level when they don’t play as a team. If Cal does a good job of moving the basketball, reducing turnovers, and getting multiple players scoring in double figures, it should be a good night for Cal. Especially if they’re able to get Andre Kelly and Connor Vanover going in the post.

Quotes from Cal head coach Wyking Jones:

"Yeah, he’s a dangerous scorer. He hit six threes against San Jose State. He’s got 10 threes between the last two games combined. He’s shooting the ball very very well and he’s dangerous. So, we’re going to have to key on him and do our best to slow him down. It’s kinda been the theme. Talking about Shamorie Ponds, Marrow from Hampton, Alston with Temple. We’ve played against some really good guards. We’ve played against some really good guards at this point. Davis would have been a big matchup with Detroit Mercy and so we’ve seen this before and hopefully we can come out tomorrow night and contain him and not let him go off.”-On Santa Clara guard Tahj Eaddy

“When they shoot the ball and they don’t turn it over, they’re very dangerous. They only had, I wanna say eight turnovers against San Jose State. So, they took care of the ball much better than what they had been and now they’re starting to shoot the ball very well. Like I said, we spoke about Eaddy hitting six threes and then they got Jadersten, he comes off the bench and hits two and gets a career-high 17 points. He had 3 points going into the game total on the season and he gets 17 points against San Jose State. So, the most important thing tomorrow is for us to put pressure on them and do a really good job defensively.” -On Santa Clara in general