On Wednesday at 8:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will welcome the San Francisco Dons back to Berkeley after having not played them in a decade. In their previous meeting back on November 18, 2008, Cal won by a final score of 87-74 with Mike Montgomery in his first year as head coach. San Francisco comes into this game with an impressive 7-1 record while Cal comes in at 2-4.

Last time out: On Saturday, Cal lost to Saint Mary’s at McKeon Pavilion in Moraga by a final score of 84-71. Justice Sueing had a team-high 16 points for Cal while Matt Bradley finished with 15 points.

RECAP: Cal gets thumped at Saint Mary’s

On San Francisco: The Dons are having a really strong season, dropping just one game to #21 ranked Buffalo. A key to their success has been their scoring balance. Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Minlend (14.1 points), senior forward Matt McCarthy (12.9 points), junior guard Jordan Ratinho (12.4 points), and senior guard Frankie Ferrari (12.3 points) all score in double figures, giving the Dons a lot of different options on the floor.

In addition to having a lot of weapons, the Dons have a lot of experience with three of their top four scorers being upperclassmen. The Dons play like a veteran team, shooting an efficient 49.4% from the field while averaging 15.63 assists per game. They play together and they play smart, making them a tough team to beat.

When looking at the stat sheet, a major strength of this Dons team is their rebounding, which is appropriate given that they are the alma mater of the great Bill Russell. The Dons average 43.1 rebounds per game for a ridiculous +12.5 differential, making them one of the top rebounding teams in the country. 6’9” Matt McCarthy averages a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game while 7’0”, 252 pound center Jimbo Lull, who is as big as his name makes him sound, averages a solid 5.6 rebounds per game in 17.5 minutes of action.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to win this game, the first thing they need to do is hold their own on the boards. This is a game where Connor Vanover is going to need to play a lot of minutes due to his 7’3”, 225 pound frame. Andre Kelly likewise will need to bang inside with his 6’8”, 260 pound frame. Cal head coach Wyking Jones told the media on Tuesday that he wants more offensive rebounding from Kelly, especially against a team like San Francisco.

In addition to rebounding the basketball, another key area of focus for Cal is to move the ball and match San Francisco’s ball movement. Cal is averaging just 9.6 assists per game with Paris Austin as the assist leader on 4 assists per game. Cal’s ball movement has been atrocious this year and has been a major reason for why they’ve lost the games that they have. If they want to win this game, they have to trust each other more and get each other going. Jones also said he wants to see Matt Bradley do a better job of getting assists, so if Cal is to move the ball better, Bradley will need to play a key role in making that happen. Of course, Austin as the floor general will need to up his assist numbers as well.

A final point of emphasis for Cal is to improve their communication and make sure everybody is on the same page. They played like this early against Santa Clara, but they haven’t been able to sustain it for a full game. If Cal is able to lock in and focus for the entire game, they should be able to win given the amount of talent that they have.

Quotes:

“They’re a very good basketball team. Ferrari does a great job of running their team, making sure everybody gets their touches, making sure everybody gets their looks, they’re very balanced. Lull in the middle, he’s a big guy. If you let him get deep position, he can eat you. He does a great job of scoring. We’re going to have to battle him. They’re just a very very good basketball team. Very well coached.”-Wyking Jones on San Francisco

“They’ve had great impact as freshmen, as young guys. They both play with a lot of confidence. If you look at them play, you feel like they’ve been out there for a while. They’ve only played six games this season. As a freshman, they look very comfortable out there. Sometimes freshmen can look a little nervous or a little tentative. These guys are not nervous, they’re not tentative, so I like their on-court demeanor. And so, they’ve made a great impact on our program. They’re both doing a great job. They’re both doing a great job.

“But, we still have to continue to get better. They can do more. They can do more. They can give us more. Matt can pass the ball better than what he’s been showing. Andre can offensive rebound better than what he’s been showing. So, those are the challenges that I’ve made to those guys. Matt, you do a great job of finding guys in practice, so let’s start to do that in the games. Him having four assists in six games is not indicative of his talents. Andre not offensive rebounding the ball at a high rate is not indicative of his talents, so they can give us more. Even though they’re freshmen, it doesn’t matter. They have a lot of poise and they’re very comfortable out there.” -Wyking Jones on Andre Kelly and Matt Bradley

“Well, I’m going to be honest with you. I look at it as competition is competition. Whether they’re here and down the road or they’re coming from out of state. It’s all the same. It’s all still a battle. It’s all still competition. It’s all still an opponent. To me, honestly, it doesn’t make any difference that the team that we’re playing are local. We still have to go out and compete and try to win the game whether they’re local or not. So, for me, I don’t get caught up in Saint Mary’s is down the road, Santa Clara is down the road, San Jose State is down the road, San Francisco is down the road, I just look at it as it’s an opportunity for our guys to get better, to improve, to get more experience and most importantly it’s an opportunity for us to get a win. That’s just the way that I look at it.”-Wyking Jones on playing Bay Area schools

“The offense and the defense, when the guys are on the same page, when they’re on the same page, both offense and defense look good. When you think about us against Santa Clara, we go 14-0, they don’t score for the first I don’t know how many minutes, but they did not score because defensively everybody was locked in, everybody was helping one another. And then when you look at times when we go on scoring, we score in bunches, it’s because everybody is touching the ball, everybody’s being unselfish, so the defense and the offense is a byproduct of teamwork. It’s a byproduct of let’s do it together. And so as long as our guys come into the game with the mindset of we’re going to do it together, and we’re going to share it, and we’re going to trust each other, defensively and offensively I think we’re fine. But, it has to happen, and they have to grow up. We’re a young team. They have to grow up. We don’t have time to wait. We gotta grow up now and start looking more like a veteran team as opposed to a young team as we are.”-Wyking Jones on the importance of getting everyone on the same page

"A hundred percent. We go into any game and there’s a senior or junior leading teams. As a coach you know that they’re not going to beat themselves. They’re not going to beat themselves. I remember being a junior and senior in college and I remember being a freshman and sophomore. It’s a huge difference. And so, it’s a hundred percent mental. It’s just mental. As a senior, junior, you’ve been there, done that a million times and so the game kinda slows down for you when you’re a senior and a junior. The game is kinda fast when you’re a freshman and sophomore. So, some of our guys have fallen into the game being fast at times for our young team and we just have to learn how to play more veteran and slow things down a little bit.”-Wyking Jones on San Francisco’s experience

“It’s great. It’s great. Especially when you consider our schedule. When you consider China, when you consider two games in Brooklyn, having to go to Moraga. So yeah, I’m very happy that we get to have the next three games here at home and you have to make the most of them.”-Wyking Jones on coming back to play some games at Berkeley

“Yeah, they were recruiting me really hard. It’s a great school. I really liked the coaching staff and everything over there. But, I went to Cal. This is the right place for me. So, that was basically that and I suppose with the game, I don’t really approach it any different than I’ve approached any other game. Go in there and play hard and that’s about it.”-Andre Kelly on San Francisco

"Yeah, we’ve been going over what they like to do. I’ve seen him, he’s a pretty big guy. I’ll work hard guarding him. So, I’ve seen a few clips of him, I know a few of the guys that were recruiting me, like Nate I believe it is, I know him a little bit and things like that, so they’re looking like and we’ve kinda seen how they play. So, we’re just getting ready for them right now and things like that.”-Andre Kelly on Jimbo Lull

“San Francisco is a really good program. I did consider it. I committed really early, so I didn’t really give them much of a chance to recruit me as far as he wanted to, I believe. But that’s a really good program, he’s a really good coach, and coming into this game I’ve known that they’re really talented. I saw what they had last year. I looked into the program a little bit, so I know it’s going to be a battle. I kinda know more about him than my other teammates coming in.”-Matt Bradley on San Francisco