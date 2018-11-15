On Thursday night at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will host the Detroit Mercy Titans of the Horizon League in their second home game of the Legends Classic before heading to Brooklyn for the main event. Cal comes into this game at 1-1 overall while Detroit Mercy comes in at 0-3.

Last time out: Cal defeated the Hampton Pirates 80-66 on Tuesday night to open their home stand of the Legends Classic. Cal junior point guard Paris Austin finished with 20 points and 6 assists while freshman power forward Andre Kelly finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

On Detroit Mercy: The Titans are led by freshman guard Antoine Davis, a 3-star recruit out of Houston, Texas. Through three games, Davis is averaging 27.3 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field, 41.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.8% shooting from the foul line. Even though his team has been losing, Davis has played really well to open up his freshman campaign and should relish the opportunity to face a Pac-12 school.

Paired with Davis in the backcourt is senior guard Josh McFolley, who is averaging 16.0 points per game on 44.1% shooting from the field, 43.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.3% shooting from the foul line. Together, Davis and McFolley have accounted for 63.1% of their team’s points on 58.6% of their team’s shots.

As good as Davis and McFolley are, Detroit Mercy needs more weapons in order to seriously compete night in and night out. Their lack of depth is a major problem and something that will be exploited all season long. As an extension of their lack of depth is their lack of a good front court. 6’9” senior Gerald Blackshear, Jr. is the only true big man that gets meaningful minutes and he alone cannot control the paint for them. They average a -9.6 rebounding differential per game, really struggling to hold their own on the glass.

Keys to the Game

The Titans have only blocked 3 shots this season with virtually no rim protection of any kind. Given how well Andre Kelly played against Hampton, Cal would be wise to get him going early and often. If Kelly is getting a similar amount of touches in the paint, Cal will put themselves in a really good position to win this game with little difficulty.

Due to their lack of size and athleticism, the Titans will likely play a lot of zone defense against Cal, similar to what they did against Butler on Monday night. Cal cannot get lulled into taking a lot of threes as a result of the zone. They have to move the ball like they did against Hampton and create the best scoring opportunities regardless of what type of shot is being created. Paris Austin in particular will need to read the defense the right way. When he’s making good decisions and getting others involved, Cal’s offense has looked solid. When he’s not moving the ball and instead tries to take on the whole defense by himself, that’s when Cal starts to struggle.

The biggest problem for Cal on Tuesday night was the fact that they let Hampton back into the game after leading 48-31 at the half. Cal knew Hampton could make runs and wasn’t able to prevent the run from happening. It would be huge for Cal to not just win this game, but win in a dominating fashion, controlling the game wire to wire. The key to making this happen is moving the ball, not settling for shots early in the shot clock, and staying locked in defensively. If Cal does those three things, they should win this game with little trouble.