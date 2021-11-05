Preview: Cal vs. Arizona Going On As Scheduled

So what do we know? That there are a number of players out, but not enough to cancel the game, and Cal will be down a handful of starters as they look to beat Arizona for the first time since 2009.

This was shaping up to be a week where Cal, riding momentum, would head down to Arizona for a relatively normal game against the Wildcats. Normal doesn't appear to happen when Cal heads to Arizona, as a significant number of players are in COVID-19 protocol, per Cal Athletics. Multiple sources have told Cal Rivals that these are positive tests, not a contact tracing/quarantine situation which Cal faced in 2020.

Going back to Wednesday afternoon, Bill Musgrave made a comment that flew under the radar, in answering a question about backup quarterbacks getting into the game

"We want to make sure Ryan Glover is up to speed with our gameplan," Musgrave said, "he's jumping in, he took the majorirty of plays (Tuesday) in an offensive practice, we made Chase be on the sideline and not be in there."

At the time, this was an inocuous statement, giving a senior quarterback more rest, but now it may be something the Bears needed, depending who is able to line up for the Bears across the board.

Notes

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

When: 12:00 PM, Saturday November 6th

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: KGO 810

Spread/Line: Cal -9.5, O/U 49.5

Other Notables:

- This is only Cal's sixth trip to Tucson since their last win there in 2004

- Cal ST coach Charlie Ragle coached in Tucson from 2012-2016. Cal ST QC coach Mike Barton grad transferred to Arizona in 2016 as well



Injuries

Cal: Other than the usual out for the season group, unknown

Out for year: OLB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, OLB Patrick Hisatake, OL Dylan Jemtegaard, DL Brett Johnson, DL Stanley McKenzie, OL Brian Driscoll, S Craig Woodson, ILB Blake Antzoulatos



Arizona:

WR/QB Jamarye Joiner - Questionable/Doubtful, as the Wildcats' wildcats QB/big wideout suffered a knee injury against USC a week ago

DL Kyon Barrs and Mo Diallo - Probable

OL Josh Donovan, LB Treshaun Hayward, DL JB Brown - Questionable

Players to Watch

Cal:

Whoever starts the game on offense and defense - With so many unknowns, Cal could be playing with a number of first time starters on both sides of the ball. Cal's defense could be a bit less affected by this, as the Bears have played a number of different guys on defense, but offensively, Cal has only played seven offensive linemen (six of who are healthy) and one QB. Any changes there will be felt.

Arizona

QB Will Plummer - The third quarterback Arizona has played this year, Plummer played well against USC, but hasn't been completely consistent for the Wildcats on the year

WR Stanley Berryhill - Arizona will throw to Berryhill early and often, with nearly 8 receptions per game. Many of these come in short game, but Berryhill has athletic ability to break tackles and bust out

S Jaxen Turner - Turner did get ejected from the USC game due to targeting, but he's Arizona's most athletic safety and has impressed in run support when he's on the field

OLB Anthony Pandy - Had a pick six against USC a week ago, an athletic linebacker who has found his place in the Arizona defense. Also had a nice run on a fake punt.

Keys to the Game

Do What You Can - Without a number of players, Cal may not be able to run as much complexity as they have in the past few weeks, especially if there's multiple offensive linemen out. Shortening the game may be a priority for the Bears, especially with fewer backups around.

Handle the Blitz - Don Brown will be coming regardless. How the Bears handle the blitz will be important, and whether they can find some early success against the Arizona defense is worth watching as well.

Deception Coming - Arizona wants a win, and they were already going to use a number of trick plays and exotic looks. This is a time for Cal's backups to stay disciplined against a team that sees this as an even better opportunity to break a 20-game losing streak.