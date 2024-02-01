Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Cal is set to make its final trip to the desert for the foreseeable future when it visits Arizona and Arizona State over the next few days. The Bears will open up their latest road trip with a matchup against the 11th-ranked Wildcats before heading to Tempe on Saturday for a meeting with the Sun Devils.
GAME INFO
Who: Cal (8-12, 4-12 Pac-12 | last game: 73-71 win vs. Stanford) at No. 11 Arizona (15-5, 6-3 | last game: 87-78 win at Oregon)
Radio: 810 AM & The Varsity Network App | Justin Allegri (PxP)
All-time series: Arizona leads 75-29 (last meeting: Arizona won 100-81 on Dec. 29, 2023)
MATCHUP RECAP
The last time Cal and Arizona linked up it was a tale of two halves. The Bears scored 55 points in the final 20 minutes of the game, but even that wasn't enough to help Mark Madsen's team climb out of what was once a 31-point hole.
The Cal head coach mentioned after the game that he was proud of his team's ability to fight back but also noted that if the Bears played like they did in the second for the entire game than things could have turned out different.
Jaylon Tyson shined in that matchup with 22 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Bears while Jalen Celestine also had one of his better performances in that contest against Arizona.
He finished with 14 points in 23 minutes on the floor.
WHO TO KNOW — Arizona
