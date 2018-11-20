On Tuesday at 2:00 PM PST on ESPNU, Cal men’s basketball will face off against the Temple Owls to conclude the Legends Classic, hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cal comes into this game at 1-2 overall while Temple comes in at 4-1.

Last time out: Cal lost their opening game at the Barclays Center to St. John’s by a final score of 82-79 on Monday night. Justice Sueing had 19 points and 9 rebounds for Cal while Shamorie Ponds carried the load for St. John’s with 32 points and 5 assists. St. John’s proved to be the better team due to their experience, but Cal played a very competitive game.

On Temple: The Owls are led by senior guard Shizz Alston, Jr., who is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Junior guard Quinton Rose (16.2 points & 3.0 rebounds) and sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis (13.4 points & 6.6 rebounds) are the other two players on this Temple team scoring in double figures.

The Owls have scored 80+ points in three of their first five games, showing a capability to put up points. They average 22.6 3-point shot attempts per game, hoping to beat teams from the perimeter. This approach worked really well in their first four games, but against VCU, they shot an abysmal 4-28 (14.3%) from 3-point range, scoring 30 points fewer than the 80 points per game they were averaging going in.

While they are a very perimeter-oriented team, the Owls have more size than St. John’s. Senior center Ernest Aflakpui is listed at 6”10”, 240 pounds, averaging 6.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. With Aflakpui inside, the Owls have a legitimate inside presence that helps to free things up on the perimeter.

Keys to the Game: If Cal wants to walk away with a win against Temple, the first thing they need to do is take care of the basketball. Cal had 9 turnovers in the first half against St. John’s and trailed by 7 points at halftime as a result. In the second half, they had only three turnovers and outscored St. John’s by 4 points, getting themselves back in the game. The key to limiting turnovers is for the ball to not stick to one player for too long. When the ball is constantly in motion, this Cal team finds ways to make good things happen. When it sticks to one player for the duration of the shot clock, that’s when they fire up a bad shot or force a play that isn’t there.

The second thing that Cal can take away from Monday’s loss is the importance of attacking the rim and getting to the foul line. Cal only shot 4 foul shots in the first half against St. John’s, relying heavily on their perimeter shooting. In the second half against St. John’s, Cal shot 10-12 from the foul line, giving themselves more opportunities to get some easy points. As good as Darius McNeill and Paris Austin are from the perimeter, it’s hard for Cal to win when they’re solely relying on jumpers.

If there’s anything Cal can learn from Temple’s loss to VCU, it’s that Temple is vulnerable when they’re missing threes. Cal should expect Temple to come out guns blazing from 3-point range, so it’ll be important for Cal to guard the perimeter well. We’ve seen Cal play a lot of zone defense this year and that can work if everyone is rotating well and knows where to go. Regardless of how Wyking Jones and Cal decide to line up defensively, it’ll be vital that they make sure Temple doesn’t shoot uncontested threes. If Temple once again has a tough time shooting from beyond the arc, Cal will give themselves a real opportunity to win.