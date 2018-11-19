On Monday at 4:00 PM PST on ESPN 2, Cal men’s basketball will face St. John’s at the Legends Classic. The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cal comes into this game 1-1 overall while St. John’s comes in at 3-0.

Last time out: Cal defeated the Hampton Pirates 80-66 last Tuesday to open their home stand of the Legends Classic. Cal junior point guard Paris Austin finished with 20 points and 6 assists while freshman power forward Andre Kelly finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Cal was slated to face off against Detroit Mercy on Thursday night, but that game was canceled due to the smoke from the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA.

On St. John’s: Coached by Golden State Warriors legend Chris Mullin, the Red Storm are off to a solid 3-0 start with wins over Loyola (MD), Bowling Green, and Rutgers. Junior shooting guard Mustapha Heron leads the way, averaging 22.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while junior point guard Shamorie Ponds (16.3 points & 4.3 assists) and sophomore small forward LJ Figueroa (14.3 points & 7.7 rebounds) help to share the load.

The Red Storm play a pretty small lineup, with no major rotation player taller than 6’7”. In addition to not having a lot of size, Mullin has opted to roll with a seven-man rotation, giving four of those players 30+ minutes per game. Mullin’s rotation has worked so far thanks to the stellar production of Heron, Ponds, and Figueroa.

The Red Storm have the ability to put up points, averaging 81.3 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the field, 41.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 15.3 assists and 12 turnovers per game, doing a good job of taking care of the basketball. On defense, they’re holding opponents to 66.7 points per game on 39.5% shooting from the field. While only blocking 2.7 shots per game, the Red Storm are very active in the passing lanes, averaging 9.3 steals per game.

Keys to the game: While they’ve been able to win without a lot of size up front, the Red Storm have a -5 rebounding differential per game. Cal has to take advantage of their lack of size by winning the battle on the glass and exerting their will inside. If Cal can get major production from Andre Kelly while dominating the battle on the glass, they’ll put themselves in a good position to win this game.

Cal plays their best basketball when Paris Austin is creating for others and getting his teammates going. Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing in particular really rely on Austin to make the right decisions in order to get themselves going. Paris Austin has the ability to put up points, but it’s more important if he’s running the offense and creating for others. When he’s willing to share the ball and allow others to score, Cal’s offense flows much better. When he starts to take guys one-on-one by himself, their offense starts to suffer. Cal cannot win this game if they’re not moving the ball and getting everyone involved. While good ball movement takes a team effort, Austin is the one who needs to take the initiative to make this happen as the starting point guard.

Given Cal’s lack of experience and youth, it would be easy for them to get overwhelmed by the experience of playing at Barclays and come out of the gates tight. This is the type of game where your veterans have to set the tone early and make sure everyone sticks to the game plan. If Cal can make sure to not get down early in this game and keep the game within five points at the half, they’ll give themselves an opportunity to steal this game. If they instead find themselves down by double digits at the half, it’ll be a long night.