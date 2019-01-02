On Thursday at 7:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will open up Pac-12 play at the Galen Center against USC. Cal comes in at 5-7 overall while USC comes in at 7-6.

Last time out: Cal lost their final game of the non-conference season at home to Seattle by a final score of 82-73. Paris Austin (20 points) and Darius McNeill (19 points) were the top scorers for the Golden Bears.

RECAP: Cal stumbles to Seattle to finish non-conference play

On USC: The Trojans have a very balanced team with five players scoring in double figures: Senior Bennie Boatwright (15.0 points), junior Nick Rakocevic (14.3 points), freshman Kevin Porter, Jr. (13.7 points), junior Jonah Mathews (12.4 points), and redshirt senior Shaqquan Aaron (10.2 points). Porter is out with a thigh injury, but even with him absent, the Trojans have a lot of weapons that need to be accounted for.

The Trojans do a good job of scoring both inside the paint and from the perimeter, shooting 46.0% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range for 79.3 points per game. Boatwright (37.7%), Mathews (40.0%), Aaron (43.8%), Elijah Weaver (42.3%), and Derryck Thornton (34.5%) are the main 3-point shooters on this team while Rakocevic holds the fort down low.

The biggest weakness on this Trojans team is their rebounding. While Rakocevic averages a very respectable 10.3 rebounds per game, he’s really all they got in terms of controlling the paint. Boatwright is the only other player averaging more than 5 rebounds per game (6.4) and he much prefers to play on the perimeter as a stretch forward type. As a result of their lack of true post players, the Trojans average a -0.4 rebounding differential per game.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to open up Pac-12 play with a victory, the first thing they need to do is defend the perimeter well. Cal has not done a good job defending the perimeter this season, allowing teams to shoot 39.0% from 3-point range. Given the potency of the Trojans’ perimeter shooting, it’ll be crucial for Cal to make sure they don’t allow open looks from beyond the arc. The Trojans will test Cal early, so they better be ready.

Another thing Cal needs to do is take advantage of USC’s rebounding woes. If 7’3” freshman Connor Vanover is able to go, that will give Cal a much needed big body inside. However, the return of Vanover won’t solve Cal’s rebounding problems. It requires a true team effort to rebound effectively. If Cal doesn’t win the battle on the boards decisively, I don’t see them winning this game.

Lastly, Cal has to come out with a lot of energy and not get themselves in a hole like they did against Seattle. Trailing 23-4 doomed Cal from the start, never getting a chance to win the game. If Cal comes out with energy and focus, that more than anything will give them a chance to win this game. If they come out flat and lackadaisical, it’ll be another long night.

Quotes from Wyking Jones: On New Year’s Day, Cal head coach Wyking Jones spoke to the media in advance of Pa-12 play. Below are quotes pertaining to the game.

“USC is a very talented team. When you look at their roster, you see Derryck Thornton’s a transfer from Duke, Shaqquan Aaron is a transfer from Louisville, Jonah Mathews, Bennie Boatwright, Rakocevic, they’re just a very very talented team and so we’ve got our work cut out for us playing them on their home court. They’re just a very talented team, I mean, there’s not much more I can say about that. When you look at their roster it really sticks out as being very impressive.” –On USC

“He’s mobile. He’s very mobile. He has a great feel, a high IQ guy, he’s been around for a while, and he’s mobile. He’s a mobile big. He’s got good hands, good feet, and some rebounds you need to chase down he’s able to do that. So, I think that’s why.” –On Nick Rakocevic

“He’s getting closer. We worked out today. We had a 30-minute individual today and we’ll put him in light contact tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll keep our fingers crossed; he’ll be ready to play on Thursday. We need him. We need him back. We’re an undersized team and not having him the last couple games has hurt us.”-On Connor Vanover’s progress towards a return