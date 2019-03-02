After a shocking 76-73 victory over #25 Washington on Thursday, Cal men’s basketball returns to action on Saturday against Washington State at 4:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks. Cal will be out to prove that they’re more than just a one-hit wonder while Washington State will be out to prove that their 98-50 beatdown loss at Stanford isn’t an indicator of who they really are. Cal comes in at 6-22 overall and 1-15 in the Pac-12 while Washington State comes in at 11-17 overall and 4-11 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: As was said above, Cal shocked the college basketball world by upsetting #25 Washington on Thursday, putting a serious dent in the Huskies’ NCAA tournament resume. Darius McNeill (19 points) and Connor Vanover (18 points & 7 rebounds) led the way for the Golden Bears while David Crisp (32 points) was the top scorer for the Huskies.

On Washington State: The Cougars are led by senior power forward Robert Franks (21.9 points & 7.1 rebounds) and freshman small forward C.J. Elleby (15.2 points & 6.8 rebounds). The two of them carry this Cougars team on their back and are a big reason for why they’ve won as many games as they have. Without them, Washington State would probably be staring a winless season down the barrel. I’m not talking winless in the Pac-12. I’m talking winless overall.

At 6’9”, 225 pounds, Franks is shooting 39.6% from 3-point range, making him a dangerous stretch forward. On top of his stellar shooting, Franks is also a pretty good rebounder and a good all-around scorer, shooting 51.1% from the field and 82.2% from the foul line. As for Elleby, he’s cut out of the Justice Sueing cloth, doing a good job of slashing and attacking the rim while still keeping teams honest with his 41.1% shooting from 3-point range.

The main issue with this Cougars team is depth. Outside of Franks and Elleby, the Cougars don’t have a lot of weapons. Carter Skaggs, Viont’e Daniels, Jeff Pollard, and James Streeter all missed Thursday’s game at Stanford due to being in concussion protocol. Without those guys, the Cougars really are lacking in support for their two best players.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to pick up their second win of Pac-12 play, the first thing the need to do is defend Franks. He killed them last season and killed them again this season in Pullman, putting up 24 points on 10/18 shooting from the field and 3/7 shooting from 3-point range. Cal has struggled to defend stretch forwards all season so keeping him contained has to be priority number one.

The next thing Cal needs to do is come out with a lot of energy with the hopes of putting the Cougars away early. The Cougars got absolutely embarrassed on Thursday night while Cal picked up their biggest win of the season. The Cougars could respond with more motivation, but during the first few minutes they’ll still be vulnerable. Cal has to do all they can to deflate the Cougars’ confidence and set the tone from the opening tip.

Lastly, Cal needs to move the ball like they did on Thursday. Cal finished with 22 assists against the Huskies, nine of which were distributed by Paris Austin. If Cal can move the ball well and get everyone involved, they should be able to win this game.