On Saturday at 7:30 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal men’s basketball will host the San Diego State Aztecs at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, CA. Cal defeated San Diego State last season on the road by a final score of 63-62. Cal comes into this game at 2-5 while San Diego State comes in at 5-3.

Last time out: Cal got smoked by San Francisco on Wednesday by a final score of 79-60. Andre Kelly had a solid night for Cal with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 block.

On San Diego State: San Diego State’s best win of the season is their 79-74 win over Xavier in Hawaii. Outside of that, they don’t have any impressive wins on their resume, though they have played a reasonably tough schedule, facing Duke and Iowa State.

San Diego State is led by senior guard Devin Watson (16.6 points) and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen McDaniels (14.3 points & 8.0 rebounds). McDaniels has a season-high of 26 points vs. Xavier while Watson has a season-high of 23 points vs. Illinois State, so both guys have shown they have the ability to score. In addition to Watson and McDaniels, San Diego State has two more players scoring in double figures: sophomore forward Matt Mitchell (12.8 points) and senior guard Jeremy Hemsley (10.3 points).

After being much more of a grind it out type of team under Steve Fisher, San Diego State is much more balanced under Brian Dutcher. During Fisher’s last season two years ago, San Diego State averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing 62.5 points. This year under Dutcher, San Diego State is averaging 75.3 points per game while allowing 69.6 points. They’re shooting a solid 37.0% from 3-point range, possessing more of an offensive punch.

Keys to the Game: Given how poorly Cal played on Wednesday, there’s a lot of areas they need to improve in. If I had to pick one to lead with for this game, I would say Cal needs to get their wing players more involved in the offense, specifically Darius McNeill and Justice Sueing. Andre Kelly has been getting a good amount of touches and has been very productive, but he can’t do it all on his own. If Cal wants to turn this around, they need to start by finding ways to get McNeill and Sueing more involved. Together, the two of them combine for 22.5 points per game, which is nowhere near their ceiling. If those guys can combine for 30+ points, that would be huge.

In addition to getting their wings more involved, Cal needs to find a way to crash the glass better. They average a -7.1 rebounding differential per game, which is just plain awful. Andre Kelly’s 6.1 rebounds per game is solid as is Justice Sueing’s 5.7. The problem is it really starts to drop off after that. It would be nice if 7’3” Connor Vanover could get some more minutes and help out in that regard since he’s got the best rebounding potential of anyone on the team.

A final key to this game for Cal is to avoid letting runs take them out of games. On Wednesday, San Francisco went on a 17-3 run in the first half and followed that up with a 16-2 run in the second half. That’s a 33-5 run if you combine them together. If Cal wants to get on track, they cannot allow their opponents to go bananas while they just stand around to watch it happen. When their opponent hits a 3-pointer, Cal cannot allow that to snowball out of control. They need to be able to respond with a bucket and also get some stops.

