First-year head coach Mark Madsen is in the latter half of a revitalization campaign in Berkeley. A team that went 3-29 last season now finds itself at 9-13 overall and 5-6 in the Pac-12, gearing up for a sold out conference matchup against USC followed by UCLA. Cal will host the Trojans first, Wednesday at 8 p.m., followed by the Bruins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Bears are coming off a split on their trip to Arizona, with a grueling 65-91 loss against the then-No. 11 Wildcats but an assertive double-digit win against the Sun Devils. Cal is 7-5 at home, beating Colorado, Washington State and Stanford at Haas Pavilion over the course of Pac-12 pay.

And while a losing record may not seem to be inspiring on paper, Cal’s recent performances have invigorated a fanbase with a team that has shown considerable improvement since a historically disastrous season: The 81-66 win against Arizona State last week was the largest margin of victory for the Bears on the road in a Pac-12 matchup since 2017. Cal has also scored 80-plus points four times throughout conference play, which is the most in a single season for the Bears since 2015-16.

On their trip to Los Angeles earlier this season, the Bears earned a win over the Bruins but could not do the same against the Trojans. With a 74-82 loss against USC followed by a 66-57 win over UCLA just over a month ago, the Bears now look to improve the record over their conference rivals for the last time before joining the ACC.