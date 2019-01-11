On Friday at 6:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, #24 Cal women’s basketball will head to the desert to battle the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson. Cal comes into this game 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: Cal defeated USC 66-59 on Sunday to pick up their first win of Pac-12 play. Kristine Anigwe led the way for Cal with 21 points and 16 rebounds while Mariya Moore had a game-high 36 points for USC.

On Arizona: Wildcats redshirt sophomore guard Aari McDonald is leading the Pac-12 in scoring with 25.4 points per game to go along with 6.5 rebounds. McDonald does a really good job of getting to the foul line, shooting 79.1% on almost 8 attempts per game. Freshman forward Cate Reese is the other player on this Wildcats team scoring in double figures, averaging 11.9 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds.

During conference play, the Wildcats are holding their opponents to 39.5% shooting from the field and 31.7% shooting form 3-point range, doing a good job on the defensive end of the floor. On offense, the Wildcats are shooting 44.6% from the field, 27.3% from 3-point range, and 76.2% from the foul line. The major weakness of this Wildcats team is their rebounding. The Wildcats are averaging a -9.3 rebounding differential per game, really getting pummeled inside.

Keys to the game: If Cal wants to win this game, the first thing they need to do is contain Aari McDonald, who has stepped up her game in Pac-12 play (30.0 points per game). This Wildcats team relies heavily on her to carry the scoring load and so far she has delivered the goods. If Cal is able to hold her to 20 points or less, Arizona is going to really struggle to find other scoring options. If she’s flirting with another 30 point game, Cal will have a tough time pulling out the win.

Secondly, Cal needs to take advantage of their stellar post play. Kristine Anigwe leads the conference in rebounding, averaging 13.9 rebounds per game to go along with 22.1 points per game. Given their rebounding woes, it’s unclear if Arizona has what it takes to handle someone like Anigwe. If she has a big night, it’s going to be really tough for Arizona to get the win, especially if players like CJ West, Alaysia Styles, and Jaelyn Brown are also finding success in the paint.

Lastly, Cal needs to stay out of foul trouble. Both to keep their best players on the floor and also to keep Arizona away from the foul line. Arizona knocks down their free throws and makes opponents pay for sending them to the line. If Cal can keep Arizona away from the foul line and force them to get their points from the field, they’ll be in really good shape.