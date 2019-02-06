On Wednesday at 6:30 PM PST on FS1, Cal men’s basketball will take on the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. This will be the one and only meeting between the two teams in the Pac-12 regular season. Cal comes into this game at 5-16 overall and 0-9 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 13-9 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal lost a heartbreaking game to rival Stanford 84-81. Justice Sueing was the top performer for Cal with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while KZ Okpala led the way for Stanford with a career-high 30 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.

On Oregon: The Ducks have had to deal with their share of injuries, most notably the loss of freshman center Bol Bol, who was averaging 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game before going down with a season-ending foot injury. With him out for the season, the Ducks have had to rely on a win by committee approach with freshman forward Louis King (12.3 points & 5.7 rebounds), junior guard Payton Pritchard (11.4 points & 4.5 assists), and redshirt senior forward Paul White (10.7 points) all scoring in double figures.

The biggest strength of this Ducks team is their defense, holding opponents to 68.9 points per game on 47.7% shooting from the field and 32.2% shooting from 3-point range during conference play. The Ducks also average 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game, doing a good job of protecting the rim and forcing turnovers.

Conversely, their major weakness is generating offense. Even with three guys scoring in double figures, the Ducks average only 69.2 points per game during conference play on 42.2% shooting from the field, 32.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.2% shooting from the foul line. Outside of Payton Pritchard, they don’t have any other good floor generals, making it tough for them to generate good ball movement.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to make this game competitive, the first thing they need to do is get things going on offense. If Justice Sueing, Darius McNeill, Matt Bradley, and Paris Austin can get hot and put up points, the Ducks will really feel the pressure to keep up with the pace. It’s important that Cal doesn’t let the presence of Kenny Wooten force them to take difficult shots from the perimeter. They need to make sure they’re getting good looks and attacking the rim when possible.

While scoring is the major strength of this Cal team, defense has been their Achilles’ heel all season. Oregon will look to attack the rim and really test Cal’s interior defense. If Cal is allowing Oregon to get easy looks inside, they will not win this game no matter how well their offense is clicking. As important as it is for Cal to get crucial baskets in crunch time, the bigger issue has been getting crucial stops. Sunday’s game against Stanford was a prime example of that. If Cal can find ways to get stops when they need to and make Oregon pay on the other end, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.

Lastly, Cal needs to make sure they bring a consistent energy and effort for all 40 minutes. Just about every time they step on the floor, they’re the team with the lesser amount of talent, meaning it’s all the more important that they bring more energy and passion to the court. Cal has shown that when they battle hard and compete, they’re able to make their opponents at least work for the win. If Cal plays hard and doesn’t let Oregon walk all over them, that more than anything will give them a chance to make this game interesting. You can’t teach talent and experience, but you can teach effort and hustle. That needs to be Cal’s mindset for the second half of this Pac-12 season.

Quotes: On Tuesday, the Pac-12 had their second of two teleconferences with head coaches. Below are quotes pertaining to the game from both Cal head coach Wyking Jones and Oregon head coach Dana Altman.

Q: What is your scouting report of Oregon tomorrow?

Wyking Jones: “Very talented team. Very talented. I mean, they’re one those teams that you don’t know who could go off on any given night. I mean obviously, Payton Pritchard is the guy that kinda makes them go. Kenny Wooten does a great job protecting the paint. But they’re a great team. You gotta get back in transition against them and they do a great job defending the three. They play the matchup zone and so, we’re going to have to execute on offense to get baskets, but very talented team and Dana’s obviously a great coach.”

Q: What are your thoughts on your upcoming matchup with Cal? They haven’t yet won a game in the conference, but are motivated to get that first win. What have you seen from them this first half of the year?

Dana Altman: “Well, I thought they played awfully well and awfully hard against Stanford. I thought it was a great game and both teams offensively, both in the 80s. Both played pretty well. They’ve had some close opportunities. They’ve had a tough schedule. Starting out with going to the LA schools and then coming home and playing the Arizona schools, it’s pretty tough and they’ve already been to Washington, which is a very tough place to play, so they’ve had a tough start to the conference season, but again, against Stanford I thought they competed very well. They handle the ball, they’re only turning it over 11 times a game. Their three guard lineup allows them to drive and penetrate a lot, so we’ll have our hands full. There’s no doubt about it.”